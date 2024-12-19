Connect with us

Scoop Style

The Many Times Beverly Naya Stepped Out & Made Us Say 'Wow' with Her Style

Beauty Events Music Scoop Style

Tems Wraps Up 2024 in Style with Sparkling Outfits for Her Final Shows in Saudi Arabia & Dubai | See Photos

Inspired Living Nollywood Scoop

From Production Sets to the Emmys: Busola Komolafe's Journey to Championing African Narratives

Beauty Scoop

From 45 to 20 Contestants: The Countdown to Miss Nigeria 2024 Begins–Meet the Semi-Finalists!

Beauty BN TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

Music News Scoop Style

SPOTTED: Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy 'Arm in Arm' Enjoying Lagos Nightlife Together

News Scoop

2024 CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie & the Super Falcons Make Nigeria Proud

Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Dose of Celebration for Nancy Isime: Turning 33 & Getting Her Dream Home!

News Scoop Sweet Spot

"When the Stars Align, They Spell Ademola Lookman": 2024 CAF Player of the Year

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo & More Stars Rocked Pastel Glam at "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Premiere

Scoop

The Many Times Beverly Naya Stepped Out & Made Us Say ‘Wow’ with Her Style

Avatar photo

Published

20 mins ago

 on

An intimate gathering of friends, an exclusive Nigerian designer collection launch, or the screening of her documentary “Skin the Documentary“—how do you think Beverly Naya would step? We already know the answer. The stylish Nollywood star has a way of looking effortlessly fabulous, no matter the occasion. Whether it’s a chic blazer that gives off major corporate vibes or a floor-sweeping gown with just the right amount of edge, Beverly never misses a beat in the style department.

She makes everything from mini dresses to maxi gowns look effortlessly stylish—each piece seems perfectly suited to her, yet it never feels overdone. And when it comes to colours, she’s not afraid to experiment, though she also makes brown, black, and grey look far from boring. Her looks are always complemented by a pair of killer heels. Ladies,  you shouldn’t sleep on Beverly’s shoe game.

Of course, we can’t forget her voluminous natural hair. Whether it’s curly, styled up, or simply let down, Beverly’s hair is always on point. And if you’re wondering how she keeps it so beautiful, she’s got some tips for keeping natural hair in top shape.

Everything about Beverly’s style channels that ‘Bella Stylista‘ vibe.  If you’re looking to create a mood board for your fashion style, Beverly’s looks hold definitely be on it.

Take a look at some of the times Beverly stepped out and showed us exactly how style is done:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php