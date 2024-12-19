The Many Times Beverly Naya Stepped Out & Made Us Say ‘Wow’ with Her Style

An intimate gathering of friends, an exclusive Nigerian designer collection launch, or the screening of her documentary “Skin the Documentary“—how do you think Beverly Naya would step? We already know the answer. The stylish Nollywood star has a way of looking effortlessly fabulous, no matter the occasion. Whether it’s a chic blazer that gives off major corporate vibes or a floor-sweeping gown with just the right amount of edge, Beverly never misses a beat in the style department.

She makes everything from mini dresses to maxi gowns look effortlessly stylish—each piece seems perfectly suited to her, yet it never feels overdone. And when it comes to colours, she’s not afraid to experiment, though she also makes brown, black, and grey look far from boring. Her looks are always complemented by a pair of killer heels. Ladies, you shouldn’t sleep on Beverly’s shoe game.

Of course, we can’t forget her voluminous natural hair. Whether it’s curly, styled up, or simply let down, Beverly’s hair is always on point. And if you’re wondering how she keeps it so beautiful, she’s got some tips for keeping natural hair in top shape.

Everything about Beverly’s style channels that ‘Bella Stylista‘ vibe. If you’re looking to create a mood board for your fashion style, Beverly’s looks hold definitely be on it.

Take a look at some of the times Beverly stepped out and showed us exactly how style is done:

