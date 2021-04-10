10 Stylish Off-Duty Weekend Looks from Our Favourite Fashion Girls

We are always here for over the top Instagram looks, but there’s nothing as relatable as a look that is actually super easy to re-create. Nothing beats attainable everyday looks, especially on days that you just can’t find the necessary inspiration for your next look.

Well, today we are spotlighting 10 inspirational weekend outfits by some of our favourite fashion girls. These looks are achievable, genuinely wearable and chic.

From on-trend colour combinations to fresh takes on monochromatic looks, these looks will take you from brunch to church and everything in between. Don’t know about you, but we’ll be bookmarking them STAT.

Tomike Adeoye

This set is perfect. That’s all.

Set: @chic_byveekeejames

Julie Olanipekun

A stylish maxi is perfect for lunch dates, weddings, and even running errands.

Zina Anumudu

Name a better weekend outfit combo. We’ll wait.

Mesh kimono: @sistabyeyoro

Mihlali Ndamase

This stunning dress by @blue_chic_sa is perfect for Sunday brunch.

Nana Agyemang

Nana Agyemang knows how to work a little white dress.

Patricia Bright

If you’re searching for comfort and style, a slip dress is your best bet!

Marcy Dolapo Oni

Step out in a casual chic dress for Saturday hangouts with friends.

Dress: @peridotrtw

Lisa Folawiyo

Perfect for a Sunday beach day or what?

Amy Julliette Lefévre

Is it just us, or does this stripe set and sneaker combo scream BellaStylista?

Charlotte Kamale

We can’t resist this athleisure look!

