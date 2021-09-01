Wizkid’s “Essence” is the most Shazamed Song in the US Right Now | See DaBaby’s Freestyle Cover

Grammy award-winning star, Wizkid has consistently made global trends recently because of his ten-month-old album “Made In Lagos” for which he released a deluxe edition on August 27, 2021.

Some of the album tracks that have gained massive airplay include “Ginger” featuring Grammy winner Burna Boy, “Blessed” featuring Damian Marley, “Mighty Whine“, “Reckless“, “Smile” featuring H.E.R, “No Stress“, and “Mood” from the deluxe edition featuring Buju.

Of all the tracks on the “Made In Lagos” album, the one that has stayed steady on charts not just in Africa, but also in the UK and US is “Essence” featuring Tems, one the Afrobeats heavyweight followed up with a tantalizing Justin Bieber remix.

The hit Summer song which has been recognised by many international stars including Kevin Hart, Kylie Jenner, BIA, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monae, Doja Cat, and more also received a freestyle cover from DaBaby.

“Essence” has now crushed another record, after it was announced the most shazamed song in the United States on the 31st of August.

“Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States 🎉,” the post was captioned on the official Instagram page for Shazam.

This is not the only feat “Essence”, as well as the “Made In Lagos” album has attained. “Essence” is currently number 1 on the US Urban Radio chart.

“Essence” has reached a new peak as number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, while MIL which was number 58 is now 77 on the Billboard 200 where it has been for nine weeks.

“Essence” has also achieved its third number one spot on a Billboard chart for R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay!

The “Made In Lagos” Deluxe Edition became number 1 on the UK Apple Music album chart in less than a week of its release and three of its tracks, “Mood”, “Essence (Remix)“, and “Steady” are on the Top 10 most listened tracks list in London.

“Essence” featuring Tems has also reached a new peak of number 6 on the US Apple Music chart, making it the highest-peaking African song.

While “Essence” featuring Tems has garnered 60,000,000 plays on Apple Music, 40,000,000 on Spotify and the official video, over 25,000,000 views on YouTube in 4 months, the remix with Justin Bieber has 10,000,000 plays on Spotify in less than two weeks.

“Made in Lagos” is Wizkid’s first number one album on the World Albums Chart.

Big ups to BigWiz👏👏 Keep crushing those charts for the Afrobeats culture!