Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Get to Know JMK a Little More with this 10 Questions Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

Officer Charity is at it again in Episode 10 (Summer Year) of "Visa on Arrival"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Sammie Answers 10 Questions about his Eviction + thoughts on Angel, Saga & other Housemates

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet the Ambitious Women in the First Episode of REDTV's “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: 10 Questions With Maria on Her Time in Biggie's House & Top 5 Predictions

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Teaser for Kunle Afolayan's "Swallow" starring Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo, Deyemi Okanlanwon is Here

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

A Glimpse Into Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Netflix Film "Swallow"

Movies & TV Scoop

See Official Poster for Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and The Tout Too" + Go Behind the Scenes

Movies & TV Style

"The Rocketeer" is Coming to Disney+ with David & Jessica Oyelowo as the Producers

Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Interview with #BBNaija's Maria, JMK & Sammie

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Get to Know JMK a Little More with this 10 Questions Interview

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Get to know Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ star, JMK a little more in this fun interview with the BellaNaija team.

She tells us about her favourite people in the house and one interesting thing she’s read about herself since leaving the house.

On why she thinks she was evicted:

I don’t think there’s any concrete reason to it. At the end of the day, everybody is going to be evicted but it’s just that, I felt like my time coming to the show was a bit late, so I felt like I was a safe choice for the housemates, who just ‘who know what, she can go, she just came’ because they all like had their personal relationships already. So as I said, it was a safe choice and I don’t feel any resentment towards them. It’s all part of the game anyways.

JMK described some HMs in one word:

Pere – Instigator
Angel – Free Spirit
Whitemoney – Jovial
Yousef – Amazing
Peace – Peaceful

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Damilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”

Mfonobong Inyang: Honouring the Life & Legacy of Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther)

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week
css.php