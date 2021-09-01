Liquorose’s Reign, Maria’s Eviction & all the tea from Week 5 in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

From the Head Of House challenge, games and tasks to the nominations, parties, ships, fights and Live Eviction, see what the big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye geng got up to in week five.
Day 30: Liquorose is the new Head of House!
After Monday’s Head of House Game, Liqourose has been awarded the Emblem of Power and is therefore immune from Nomination this week. And – it should go without saying – from Eviction on Sunday.
The Housemates had had an interesting week – the reigning Head of House, Maria, successfully convinced all of them that she had the sole power to Evict the Housemates of her choice, and Big Brother played his part in the ruse, perfectly.
By the time the night’s show rolled around, a handful of the Housemates were absolutely convinced that their time in the show was up. The fact that the week ended without anybody being Evicted would have gone some way to put some atmosphere back into House, but you can bet your bottom Abeg Naira that each of the Housemates really wanted to win the Head of House Game and avoid being on the receiving end of any more shenanigans.
Also, Big Brother announced that Maria’s “equanimity” in handling the deception of the previous week was worthy of praise and that she would receive some Abeg Naira later in the week. With that top of mind, the Housemates really had a lot to play for.
Last week, Biggie removed the requirement to throw a six before being allowed to proceed with the game, but decided to reinstate it, this week, because it “had little to no effect on the general performance in the game.”
After Queen, Michael and Cross had a disappointing game (with the last two being sent back to the start), Liquorose did well, despite running to the wrong puzzle at some point. She was followed by Jaypaul, who had to down a bottle of water as part of his challenge – although a fair amount of it went down his shirt front rather than his mouth.
Emmanuel went next and threw a six on his first roll. Unfortunately, this was followed by a one… and then another one. And then another. Eventually, he managed to get moving to the point where he, too, had to down a bottle of water, during which his time ran out. Tega was next, with a respectable score.
Nini had very little luck with rolling a six to be able to start her game – in fact, she had no luck at all. Her time ran out before she even got to start her attempt. Saskay followed her and was actually able to go onto the course, but it wasn’t a stellar performance. Saga started off well but was ejected from the game after landing on an unlucky square. Saga and Nini are not safe, this week.
Yousef managed to do pretty well until Big Brother informed him that his solution to the word search section of the game was not within the rules of the game. Sammie was also out of the blocks quickly, but he really couldn’t down a bottle of water nearly fast enough to stay in the fight.
As a whole, the game was characterised by some fairly low totals, meaning this game could go to the one who was only slightly luckier than the rest. In the end, that person was Liqourose, who was now immune from the week’s Nomination.
The one thing that must have been playing on Liquorose’s mind was the fact that she couldn’t get to enjoy all of the benefits of being Head of House – the luxurious quarters that come with the position were still out of bounds for her, due to an earlier violation of House rules.
The intriguing question game
The Housemates have amazed us with a lot of games and a new one known as the question game turned out to be another amazing gem.
The question game we didn’t see coming happened in the Shine Ya Eye House in the early hours of the day and it was salacious as it was scintillating. The game, which was started by Cross originally had Saga, Nini, Pere, Michael, Jackie B, Jaypaul, and Angel as players.
Rules of the game
The question game had a set of rules and they are as follows;
A Housemate asks the person closest to them a question and that person does not answer but asks another Housemate another question.
Housemates questioned each other in a clockwise movement around the dining table.
Anyone who failed to keep the ball rolling by asking a question would take a drink.
The real MVPs
One of the persons who stood out in the game was Angel who seemed to have an arsenal of questions ready for anyone she was sitting beside. Pere was unfortunately at her mercy for quite a while as she seemed to dish out wild questions that caught him off-guard so many times.
While Angel fired the people beside her, Yousef did the good job of peppering those beside him as well. Emmanuel and Saga were Yousef’s unfortunate victims and they ended up drinking a lot because of his wicked questions.
A little conspiracy
Nini at some point was beside Angel and kept asking her about Boma and any bedtime activity that could have happened between the two of them. Viewers were quick to point out that Nini knew something happened between Angel and Boma and was using the game to shade Angel, also bringing her activity with Boma to everyone’s attention.
A game for all
The Game that started with as little as seven people grew in numbers when Yousef, Saskay and Peace decided to join. Soon on later Liquorose, Boma, Sammie and Tega came along.
All in all, it was an entertaining game that had viewers in stitches.
Breaking News: JMK, Maria and Pere get the first Strikes of the season
Biggie gave JMK, Maria and Pere the first Strikes of Shine Ya Eye season for microphone infringements.
We witnessed the first Strikes of the Shine Ya Eye season being handed out to JMK, Maria and Pere. The Strikes were for repeated microphone infractions. If either one of them receives two more strikes, that person would be disqualified and have to leave the house.
The former wildcards have made a name for themselves in the House – Maria and Pere have been a Head of House before, and their partnership had been on display to everyone watching.
However, Big Brother is above all this, and nobody is allowed to break the rules, no matter how well they play the game the rest of the time. In JMK’s case, she was guilty of once entering the jacuzzi with her microphone still around her waist.
After being told to watch a clip of their assorted microphone infringements – including a clip of Maria and Pere being oh-so-obvious about disconnecting their microphones – Big Brother told them that they “have used several excuses to justify your inexcusable behaviour.” He went on to tell them that, “it seems as if some of you have chosen to intentionally flout the rules.
“Pere, JMK, Maria kindly stand up! This is the first strike for all three of you. Two more strikes and you will be disqualified from the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye house.”
Additionally, there were also warnings given to some of the Housemates on the subject of conflict resolution – Tega, Jackie B, Queen, Maria and Whitemoney were all told “to exercise caution” in how they handle conflict.
“Big Brother encourages a safe space where all Housemates may live and thrive. Arguments and disagreements are likely, but resolving your differences in a manner that builds understanding and respect is necessary.”
Biggie left the whole House with a warning – since they were all guilty of some infractions, the house would be punished as a whole. The details would be waiting for them after their workout session by morning.
There you have it – Big Brother has laid down the law. Will it have the desired effect? Only one way to find out – watch this space.
A Packed Nomination Night
Nominations for evictions took place after an evening of intense drama and spiciness.
It had been quite an intense evening in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ House. We witnessed The HoH Games, severe warnings from Biggie, and 3 strikes in a fell swoop. To cap it all up the nominations for evictions took place right after the strikes were issued.
What a night, right?
Last week the Housemates were lucky to escape evictions but Biggie decided to go back to the status quo this evening. He opened the floor for nominations when he called Queen into the room to nominate two people for possible evictions. After Queen, the remaining 19 Housemates were called into the Diary room. Here’s how their nomination went.
Queen: Pere and Peace
Michael: Angel and JMK
Cross: Pere and Sammie
Liquorose: Cross and Peace
Jaypaul: Pere and Maria
Emmanuel: Peace and Pere
Tega: Saga and Peace
Nini: Sammie and JMK
Saskay: Boma and Pere
Boma: JMK and Pere
Saga: Sammie and Queen
Whitemoney: Pere and Peace
Angel: Queen and Michael
Yousef: Jaypaul and Queen
Peace: Queen and Emmanuel
Sammie: Pere and Maria
Jackie B: Pere and Angel
Pere: Michael and Jaypaul
JMK: Pere and Maria
Maria: Queen and Whitemoney
At the end of the nomination sessions, JMK, Queen, Maria, Pere, Sammie and Peace were announced as the Housemates with the most nominations for possible eviction. The new Head of House Liquorose was then called upon to use her Veto Power to save and replace a nominated Housemate with another Housemate. Liquorose decided to save Peace and replace her with Cross.
Following Liquorose’s ‘save and replace’, the Housemates up for possible eviction were; JMK, Maria, Queen, Sammie, Cross and Pere.
In the early hours of the morning, Biggie kept his word and gave the Housemates their punishment.
The Housemates were provided popsicle sticks, paintbrushes and paint. All that was expected of the Housemates was to paint the popsicle sticks using the provided paintbrushes only. Each popsicle stick would be treated as a masterpiece and Housemates were not allowed to paint more than one at a time.
They were not allowed to paint with their fingers or any other tools and definitely no dipping the sticks in the paint buckets. Each popsicle stick must have at least two different colours. All painted sticks will be kept in the garden to dry. Once dry, they will be packed and arranged properly.
No sleeping is allowed until all sticks are painted.
The Housemates were in for a very long day with this punishment and to get through it they have resolved to sing through their work to keep their spirits up. Hopefully, the House will not be playing the whispering game anytime soon given the circumstances of their punishment.
Day 31: Nominees’ first impressions – BBNaija
Word from the Dairy Room is that the game has become real.
This afternoon, in the Diary Sessions with Big Brother, some Housemates had an opportunity to get some things off their chests – Nominations and thoughts about the new Head of House, Liquorose.
We had the opportunity to hear from Cross, Maria, Pere, Queen, JMK and Sammie who were Nominated for possible Eviction this week. We also heard from two individuals whom we have seen in Ship mode and they had some interesting input about their feelings so far in the House.
The Nomination
If we could describe Cross in one word, it would be “devastated”. The man who has been behind some of the spicy games the Housemates play said he was hurt, to say the least. He said he was feeling over a thousand emotions, which he didn’t know how to handle.
He didn’t see the veto power coming to fetch him as Peace’s replacement for Nomination. “Biggie, your rules, your house, your elimination is giving me heartbeat and now I have to deal with a woman I can’t understand.” The woman he is confused about is Saskay – there is just so much happening to him at the same time.
Maria, former Head of House was also emotional but for some reason, she expected to be Nominated after having miraculously survived the last four weeks – thanks to immunity. She also said the Housemates were out to get her, especially Whitemoney who she believes is fake and Pere who she hasn’t been on good terms with.
Pere, who remains as cool as a cucumber, said he had been mentally prepared for this day to come. He suspected that most of the Housemates had Nominated him based on the friction he previously had with Whitemoney. He also felt that Maria Nominated him because they hadn’t been seeing eye-to-eye.
Sammie, who mostly expressed his feelings over his broken Ship with Angel was also surprised to be up for Nomination. He said he had been enjoying the House but now he was wondering who nominated him because everyone had just been smiling at him.
Queen, on the other hand, was not surprised at all about her Nomination status but she would be keeping up the positive energy for the rest of the week. She thought all the Housemates possibly nominated her because they say she is “hot-headed”. How can they not when she nearly had her wig snatched by Maria three days into her stay in the #BBNaija House?
JMK was jovial and grateful for still being in the House this week after the false Eviction on Sunday, but she had her reservations about people in the House. The newbie who is also one of the youngest Housemates said she had been struggling to find her place in the House but she had finally found a friend in Angel and a liking for Whitemoney and Cross. The Nominations, however, reminded her that she hadn’t connected well with others in the House.
The new Head of House
They were all taken by surprise when Liquorose saved Peace instead of Maria. Emmanuel who has been long Shipped with Liquorose believes her to be a strong, energetic, hard-working and good team leader but he worries that she gets too concerned about what people think about her actions which may affect her journey as HoH.
Queen, on the other hand, feels that Liquorose is doing amazing already and she hopes she will be able to resolve disputes amicably with Housemates. Cross felt that the HoH could have chosen him as Deputy so he could at least enjoy the Luxurious bedroom before leaving the House.
He wishes her all the best and thinks she will do well but he reserves his expectations because he wants to see how power works with her because he believes that “power can change people”.
There was also some confusion about the HoH’s choice to make Saga her deputy. Saskay said, “I have no idea why the HoH picked Saga as deputy because I think he’s a bit too playful.” JMK also echoed this disproval when she said Saga shows favouritism and makes weird side comments.
We haven’t paid attention to those because all we ever see besides the morning workout sessions is how he stays posted by Nini. It will be interesting to see how his new role in the House will challenge the character we are all so used to.
Day 32: Housemates overcome obstacles with Dano milk
Your BBNaija faves showed strength as they overcame obstacles in their Task from Dano Milk.
Reminding themselves and viewers that they can achieve their dreams, regardless of the odds was the main idea behind the task the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ geng were involved in last night, thanks to Arla Foods, makers of Dano Milk and other dairy products. The Housemates were tasked to create a 10-minute theatrical expression of their understanding of the “Go For It!” message.
The Housemates had a smooth start to the task as Dano Milk provided them with fruits and milk to make smoothies. What a cool way to start a task right?
The Housemates were instructed to gather in the lounge with their smoothies after it was made so that they could watch a video related to the task they were about to carry out.
After they had watched the video, the Housemates got a brief where they were told to prepare a 10-minute theatrical expression of their understanding of the ‘Go For It’ message. It was also important for each team to call out “Go for it!” in their presentation.
To complete the task the Housemates were divided into four teams which were Team Dano Cool Cow, Team Dano Full Cream, Team Dano Slim and Team Dano Choco.
Team Dano Full Cream was made up of Boma, Liquorose, Nini, Jackie B and JMK, while Team Dano Slim had Angel, Sammie, Pere, Michael, and Peace. Team Dano Choco had Saga, Maria, Tega, Cross, Queen, while Team Dano Cool Cow included Yousef, Saskay, Whitemoney, Emmanuel, and Jaypaul.
Watch the geng prep for the Task
When the Housemates got into the Arena, they met an obstacle course task that represented the daily challenges faced by people in the society. Each team was instructed to present a member to partake in the obstacle course after which they all proceed to make their presentation in the time space of 15 minutes each.
The first team to go up was Team Dano Cool Cow followed by Team Dano Full Cream. The third team to carry out their task was Team Dano Slim and finally Team Dano Choco.
The Result
In the first activity, each team’s representative was able to navigate through the obstacle course challenge without any hindrance and consequently earned their teams 30 points.
For the second activity, each team was required to develop a 10-minute theatrical expression of the “Go For It” message. The criteria spelt out included: creativity, engagement, team spirit and the interpretation of the “GO FOR IT!” message. For this round, Team Slim scored a total of 49 points while; Team Choco 48 points, Team Full Cream 57 points, Team Cool Cow points.
The total accumulated points for each team across the two activities are as below:
Team Choco – 78 points.
Team Slim – 79 points
Team Full Cream – 87 points
Team Cool Cow – 89 points.
Clearly, Team Cool Cow has won the Arla Dano task. Congratulations Saskay, Yousef, Whitemoney, Emmanuel and Jaypaul. As a reward, they will receive the sum of one million and five hundred thousand Naira to share amongst themselves and one year supply of Dano products. To the other teams, they will be rewarded with one year supply of Dano products for their effort.
The Nomination tea
The nominations have come and gone but we are definitely interested in getting the tea behind their nominations. Sip with care.
The Nomination process in Biggie’s House is usually one filled with a lot of emotions and tactical manoeuvres. When Housemates explain the reason behind their Nominations, we eagerly bring out our teacups. Who doesn’t want to hear all that juicy drama?
Whether it was caused by a fight, a lover’s spat, or just a random pick, the drama behind the nominations never gets old. In their Diary session with Biggie, the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ geng revealed all the tea on their Nomination choices.
Reasons for their nominations
Whitemoney in his session claimed he Nominated Pere because he was too comfortable, while he Nominated Peace randomly.
Tega says she Nominated Saga because it will be interesting to see the Saga/Nini ship split. As for Peace, she Nominated her because she had not been up before and she wanted her to feel the heat.
Boma says he Nominated Pere because he refused to apologise to Whitemoney for what he did, while he Nominated JMK because she had said on different occasions that she did not want to be in the House.
Angel in her Diary Session claimed she Nominated Queen because they weren’t close and she was beefing her because of Boma. As for Michael, she claims she Nominated him because they are not close emotionally.
Saga in his Diary Session with Biggie claimed he Nominated Sammie and Queen because they are the least strongest to be in the pool with him.
Peace in her Diary Session claimed she put up Queen because of the altercation she had with her. Emmanuel was also not a random choice because she knew he would be saved by Liquorose using her Veto Power.
YousefNominated Jaypaul and Queen. While giving Biggie the full gist he claimed Jaypaul always tried to outsmart people and cut them before they blossom. As for Queen, he claimed to put her up because she was not a team player and often let her emotions lead her.
Jaypaul Nominated Maria and Pere because he feels they are dangerous and they try too hard. Jackie B Nominated Pere and Angel because she considers Pere as an instigator while Angel was malicious after taking her sneakers and hiding them.
Micheal was the next Housemate to tell us who he Nominated and why he did so. He Nominated Angel because she fails to act as a collective and wonders if she really wants to be in the House. He also Nominated JMK for the same reason but he noticed she seems to have turned a new leaf since she thought she was going to leave on Sunday.
Nini in her session claimed she put up JMK because they do not have any vibe with each other. While she put up Sammie because he had never been up before.
Finally, HoH Liquorose claimed in her Diary Sessions that she nominated Cross because he was a strong Housemate and Peace because she knew she will bounce right back.
So is it safe to say Liquorose had already hatched a plan about how to use her Veto Power before Nominations? Remember she had saved Peace and replaced her with Cross right after the nominations for possible evictions was announced.
Whew! What a theory. Whatever their reasons are, we sure do love the drama that comes with Nominations and definitely want more.
The Supa Komando Task
The Housemates showed the stuff they are made of in the Supa Komando Task.
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates had an amazing Task with Supa Komando. The drink which has been one of the sources of energy for the Housemates decided to put that energy to the test. The Task was carried out in two parts with the first taking place in the Games Room and the other taking place in the Arena.
In the first part of the Task, Housemates were briefed to get creative with the Supa Komando jingle. The jingle was played intermittently and each time it came up, the Housemates were instructed to proceed to the Supa Komando chiller in the lounge and perform the song. Furthermore, they were instructed to hold a bottle or a can of Supa Komando as their microphone. The lyrics of the jingle was attached to the brief they were given.
After their time in the Games Room, the Housemates were called into the lounge to watch a video made by the Supa Komando before proceeding to the Arena.
Right before the games started, the Housemates were instructed to proceed to the Supa Komando drum chiller at the corner of the Arena to pick a can or bottle of Supa Komando each.
At this point, we were all wondered if the Housemates were going to have a party as their Task.👀
Soon after that, however, Biggie got the Housemates settled and read out the rules and regulations of the Task. According to Biggie, there were going to be two winners of the Task; a male and a female Housemate. This ultimately meant that the men will compete with each other while the ladies also compete with each other.
The Task in the Arena which was set to test the physical strength of the Housemates had six obstacle courses that they had to successfully navigate to win the ultimate prize.
The men were the first set of Housemates to undertake the Task with Pere being the first of them all. During the course of the challenge, Emmanuel sustained a light injury and had to be takenout of the Arena for immediate treatment.
After the men, the ladies took their turn to complete the Task with Tega starting things off for the ladies. She however experienced a light injury as well but still managed to complete the Task before Biggie instructed the HoH to take her into the House.
At the end of the obstacle course challenge, Cross, Yousef, Saskay and Queen emerged as the fastest Housemates and therefore qualified for the final round of the Task.
The final round of the Task involved the remaining four Housemates fixing a puzzle to unlock a code. The code was then used as a combination to unlock a box containing silver helmets. Cross and Yousef completed their puzzle and then proceeded to try to open the box set aside for the men. While they struggled Saskay finished her puzzle leaving Queen behind.
The men eventually opened the box but were not sure who the winner was. Saskay on the other hand was able to open the box as Queen still struggled with her puzzle.
At the end of it all, Biggie announced Cross as winner for the male category and Saskay as winner for the female category. They both were awarded with Two Million Naira each, a year’s supply of Supa Komando and were also to be made brand influencers for Supa Komando once they left the House.
What a way to end the day! We hope more millionaires will be made in Biggie’s House.
A super amazing Task
Housemates do the limbo – BBNaija
The Housemates find out how low they can go in an exciting game of limbo.
An otherwise laidback morning soon became animated as the Housemates played a thrilling game of limbo. Soon after the workout and cleaning session, the Housemates went to their respective bedrooms for a nap, but Biggie had other plans. Head of House, Liquorose was summoned to the Diary Room and instructed to take the geng out to play a fun game.
How low can you go?
They had to play a fun game of limbo where each contestant had to cross under a bar. Those who crossed successfully proceeded to the next round. The bar was lowered every round, and it soon became a contest of how low each Housemate could go. At first, it seemed easy, but as the bar went lower, the Housemates started to tap out.
Push it to the limit
Both the Shine Ya Eye fellas and the ladies gave a great show. Even though they were both divided into separate groups, they still played the same rounds with so much energy. Turn by turn they each went trying to see how low they could go.
Emmanuel and Tega were both great sports despite experiencing physical discomfort during a previous game. Both played the game enthusiastically and were able to advance further before eventually tapping out.
Cheerleaders
Like every fun game, there will always be a group of people on the sidelines cheering the team on. For this game, we had Liquorose and Saga. Despite the fact that they were officiating the game, they were amazing cheerleaders who encouraged the team. They weren’t the only ones. Other Housemates who tapped out early also cheered for each Housemate as they went under the bar.
Couple goals or Nah
Even though Saga was cheering for all the Housemates, his cheer was always the loudest when it was Nini’s turn and when it seemed like rules might have been infringed upon, he was there to argue her case and justify her method of play.
Talk about couple goals. Nini wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the luxury of her man fawning over her, Saskay was also lucky. From Cross to Jaypaul, Saskay had all the affection and support she could ever need from playing the game.
Day 34: The Munch It take on non-stop fun
Housemates gave an interesting take on their type of non-stop fun for the Munch it Task.
The Housemates were split into four teams – Team Crunch, Team Munch, Team Tasty and Team Irresistible. One by one they picked one name card from the box.
The Task
The Task was divided into two parts, part one – where Housemates showcased their vocabulary skills by building words with available cards and part two with an all-you-can-eat bowl of 20 Munch it snacks. The Teams that won either of the two Challenges stood to earn 10 bonus points from each part of the Challenge.
Team Munch gave an impressive showcase of their vocabulary and leading this part of the Task with most words. This meant Boma, Yousef, Saga, Angel and Queen won the first 10 bonus points. Good vocabulary comes in handy in these times.
Team Irresistible took the lead with the most consumed Munch it snacks in the 20 pack Challenge. This team comprised Cross, Tega, Emmanuel, Saskay and Jaypaul. Their ferocious appetite had them earning 10 bonus points. If we learnt anything lately it’s that they came prepared for this part of the Task #FoodWoes.
For the final part of their Task, Housemates gave their interpretation of non-stop fun from a Games night, Movie’s night, Football and a Music and Dance. Each team received a customized kit. Inside this kit, were notes, materials and props to be used in executing the Task.
Housemates took turns showcasing their talent and in closing the Task Biggie announced the winners.
Team Crunch gave an impressive performance with their exciting take on a football finals game of the season. The performance earned them the winning points from the Task. Congratulations to Whitemoney, Peace, Michael, JMK and Maria won a whopping One Million Naira to be shared amongst the Housemates team members and a one-year supply of Munch It snacks.
For the rest of the Housemates, their teams walked away with five hundred thousand naira each and one year supply of Munch It snacks.
Liquorose and Sammie’s war of words – BBNaija
Liquorose and Sammie had a heated moment in the garden this morning and we are out to get the tea.
Sammie and Liquorose gave their fellow Housemates a show in the garden in a big blowout over… a pan. Liquorose, who was hungry, laid into Sammie for using a pan to make his breakfast, and then leaving it dirty in the sink.
Earlier in the day the Kitchen was a hive of activity as some of the Housemates prepped breakfast and planned ahead for lunch. One of the Housemates in the Kitchen was Sammie, who prepared a plate of noodles for himself.
While eating his precious noodles, Liquorose came into the Kitchen with intense hunger in her stomach – and you know what they say: “A hungry man is an angry man.” Liquorose saw the pan she wanted to use already dirty in the kitchen sink and asked after who used it. Sammie was quiet and didn’t say anything.
When Biggie requested all the Housemates to go to the garden, the fight began in measured voices at first when Liquorose realised Sammie was the culprit, but soon descended into a shouting match that left everyone stunned.
Head of House Liquorose seemed riled up and asked Sammie “Why you no talk when I dey ask?” referring to Sammie’s silence when she had asked earlier. Sammie’s retort however only made the HoH a little more aggravated. “I talk say I go wash am when I don finish my food.”
Liquorose wasn’t hearing it though and kept hammering on the fact that Sammie had kept quiet when she asked after who used the pan. After an intense back and forth, Sammie’s final words to Liquorose regarding the situation? “I no wash am come beat me.” What a cold world.😢
Liquorose then went into a corner and removed herself from the group after the exchange. Maria and Saga were however quick to comfort her and told her not to bother about the whole issue because it isn’t a big deal. Maria mentioned that Samie had apologised, but Liquorose didn’t seem interested in these new developments.
The women dish the dirt on the men – BBNaija
Maria, Peace and Nini got really personal about the men in the House. Now we know how they really feel.
Well, well, well – this is what happens when you give people something to drink and a door that can lock! Peace, Nini and Maria may have been chilling out in the Executive Lounge, but the talk soon got hot because they thought nobody was watching, but Big Brother is always watching!
It took about 0.1 seconds before the conversation turned to the men in the House and what each of them thought about them. “They are all disgusting,” was Peace’s nuanced response. “They are all good-looking but annoying.” She admitted to being attracted to Cross and Michael, “physically only.” Okay, we got that.
“They are dirty and annoying.” Alright, already! We said we got that!
Nini agreed that Cross is an absolute snack, but “when he opens his mouth, it just kills everything.” She also dragged Saga – of all people – through the mud: “He’s not manly enough.” Wow.
Nini reiterated she has a man outside the House and said she and Saga will never get together because he’s childish and she’s not into him at all. When Maria sought clarity about her feelings for Saga and asked if she only likes him as a friend, Nini responded with a firm “Yes!” Wonder what Saga would say hearing this premium gist. 😩
Maria thought she’d weigh in on the other object of Peace’s physical desires (emphasis on the “physical”): “Michael is soft. All the s*** he talks is absolute bulls***!” She also said she thought he was selfish after he took chocolates away from Jackie B after she thought she had bought them for her.
“There is something about him I don’t like,” she went on to say. Then, probably because she doesn’t worry about appearing shallow, she said, “he’s short. His legs are short. He seems stunted, but he is not.”
Maria also went on to say that she has a boyfriend outside the House, so she hops from bed to bed in the House so that she doesn’t give the wrong impression. Uhm… sure, maybe the guys in the House don’t get the wrong impression, but your boyfriend might? Just putting it out there! 👀😂
“There’s no one that can mentally date me outside this House,” she went on to say. “No one in here can. I feel sorry for them because they couldn’t keep up. They will enter depression.”
The topic then switched to Angel, and the general consensus was that her treatment of Sammie was bad. “Angel is ugly inside and out,” said Maria. “If you have a game to play, play it,” said Peace, “but don’t play it at other people’s expense.” Ouch!
They then referred to Angel moving in on Boma, but then giving up and trying her hand at Sammie, again, because “she knows she cannot play Boma”. They also spoke about Angel moving in on Michael despite knowing that Jackie B was into him, but Michael is staying away from her because – and these are their words, not ours – “she is repulsive”.
Talk about not mincing your words! 😩
We hope that Executive Lounge opens for other Housemates soon – because this tea is DELICIOUS! Premium gist. Keep it coming, ladies!
Getting ballsy at Abeg Football Night – BBNaija
A night of football for the Abeg Friday Night Task
The BBNaija Housemates gathered once again in the Arena for another thrilling night of challenges with Abeg.
Nini was wondering how to make sure the ball doesn’t run away. That’s when we knew that this Task was about to be interesting.
TheAbeg Task was a football-themed game. Biggie wanted the Housemates to enjoy themselves. At the end of the Task, Biggie promised that there would be no loser, just winners and possibly BIGGER winners.
JMK, Emmanuel, Tega, were not permitted to partake in the games as they needed healing from injuries sustained during previous Tasks.
Biggie asked the Housemates to divide themselves into four teams, each with two ladies and two men. The extra male Housemate who wouldn’t fit into any team would be the referee for the game. This turned out to be Whitemoney.
They were provided two boxes with cards containing team names. They used the lucky dip process where the males picked cards from their box and the females picked from the other box. Whitemoney picked the referee card and he served as Biggie’s assistant for the Game.
The Ultimate Reward was 500 Abeg Naira for each member of the winning team. The runners-up will get a consolation prize of 250 Abeg Naira each. The referee will also get 250 Abeg Naira if Big Brother was impressed with the officiating.
The geng had four simple challenges:
The Dribble Challenge
Housemates were expected to dribble the ball in and around the cones to the marked box as fast as possible. If a cone fell, the ball had to be returned to the start position and the challenge had to be restarted.
The Double Putt
The double putt was a simplified version of challenge 3. Housemates had to simply roll the ball using their foot from anywhere in the box to the centre hole of the purple board. All that was required was that they successfully kick or roll the ball using their foot into one of the single holes.
The Single Putt
Tactics are very necessary for football and this challenge presented them with the opportunity to show their tactical acumen. There was a single hole to put the ball and the ball could be placed anywhere as long as it didn’t cross the marked line. They were not allowed to roll or kick the ball from anywhere but outside the marked box.
Back Heel Goal
A very common football challenge. They had to score a goal using the back of their heels to hit the ball. The ball had to be placed on the marked arrow. All that was required was a single goal. Each team was expected to nominate a representative for a particular challenge and teams were not allowed to change their reps once the game had started.
The Games
Team One had to play against Team Three and Team two played against Team four. They would play the game like a relay. Once the bell had been rung by the last team member, the clock would stop. No more than one player was allowed on the floor at a time. The Team with the fastest time would win the round.
Team One was started up by Cross, followed by Pere who found the second challenge tricky at first until he scored on the third try. The third game proved to be very difficult for Angel. Who knew that such a simple game could be so complicated? She finally managed to get the ball in the circle and Queen zoomed to the last challenge showing us her truly competitive nature.
Team two was started by Yousef who dribbled through the cones like a pro. He was followed by Liquorose who got the ball in at the second try and then Sammie finessed the third game in one go. Maria finished off with the back heel and they had completed the Challenges seamlessly.
Team Three was started up by Jaypaul, followed by Saskay and Nini who also went through the most visually frustrating experience with Challenge 3. Nini looked discouraged but eventually finished and Michael closed off their round. Biggie asked them to rate their performance to which they replied, “Very poor, Big Brother.”
Team Four had Boma who came through like Didier Drogba with the dribble and Saga had a clean kick in one go. Jackie B also had some issues with too much kicking power for the ball to land in the hole during the third challenge. Peace finished off with the goal and this marked the end of the first round.
The Winner
Queen didn’t wait for Angel to return during their relay so Team One had five extra seconds added to their time. Despite this, they qualified for the final round. Team two qualified for the final round as well.
The two teams had to compete against each other, going through the same football course. Team 2 won and Biggie suggested they could join the Nigerian national team.
Day 35: That Pere and Queen Ship
As the Peria Ship falls apart, a Queen hops into the picture. The #BBNaija House is full of surprises as dynamics change every week.
Three weeks after we saw that little catfight for Pere between Maria and Queen, things have taken a 180-degree turn in the House.
We all got used to seeing Maria and Pere on our screens since day one when Pere set his sights and mind on Maria the night she walked into Biggie’s House. They have been giving off that Mr and Mrs Smith vibe that has us wondering when the next explosion will blow up between them, on top of their mic infringement tendencies!
Over the past two weeks, things have changed between Maria and Pere and right now, they seem like they can’t stand each other. Pere liked Maria initially and made it know with constant flirtation, then things fizzled out and he changed his mind.
Maria, during a Diary Session on Tuesday, said “Pere is the most annoying person I have ever met.” She feels that he is a friend, and she is fond of him. “We have this connection and all, but I just realised that he tries to annoy me and he keeps doing it.”
Pere also told Biggie that he was having some “friction” with Maria, and they were experiencing personal issues relating to one another. Maria has allegedly been going around the House defending herself and denying ever sharing a kiss with Pere. He shared this with Saga one frustrating morning during the week.
Check out what Pere had to say about his vibe with Maria below:
So, we now have a potential love triangle that’s not quite based on love, developing among these three Housemates – Maria, Pere, and Queen. Queen was into Boma but had made it clear that she found Pere attractive.
Boma had been entertaining her, but he switched up when he became a self-proclaimed okro and will not be tied down to a woman. He put the icing on the cake by cruising with Angel in secret, which left both Queen and Sammie (Angel’s on and off flame – and Boma’s friend) hurt.
One thing we have seen for sure is that Pere and Queen have been getting closer lately.😲 Over the last few days Pere and Queen have been hanging out and today, we saw her finally falling asleep in his arms.
At the end of the Friday Jacuzzi party, Queen also made herself comfortable on top of Pere who was seated on a chair in the garden. It was a scene that makes us anticipate some spicy drama coming our way, or at least, for the next two days?
With Pere, Maria and Queen up for Eviction this Sunday, we can only wonder if a new Ship will sail, or immediately sink soon.
Fashion meets football with Bet9ja
An odd mix of art, fashion and football made the Bet9ja task an interesting spectacle.
The #BBNaija Housemates had the time of their life all thanks to the Bet9ja Task which was divided into two different unique activities. To carry out the Task, the Housemates were divided into four teams with each team having five members each.
The teams were Team Play Better, which included Jaypaul, Angel, Queen, Peace, and Cross — Team Live Better, which included Michael, Jackie B, Nini, Boma, and Liquorose. The third was named Team Dream Better and its members were Yousef, Sammie, Saga, Tega, and Saskay. The fourth and final Team was named Team Responsible Gaming and its members were JMK, Maria, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, and Pere.
For the first part of the Task, 29 outfits were provided for the Housemates, each with a unique artwork. The teams were to use the artwork on the outfits to create an art story that represents their chosen team name. This means, Team Live Better, for instance, had to use the artworks on their outfits to create a ‘Live Better’ story.
Each Team was instructed to use a representative to narrate the idea behind the selection of each design, and how the overall collection represents their team’s name. This was to be done while the other members of the team modelled the outfits.
The second part of the Bet9ja Task took place in the Arena. For this part of the Task, the Housemates were provided with customized Jerseys. Team Dream Better and Team Live Better were instructed to wear green jerseys. While Team Responsible Gaming and Team Play Better wore black and white jerseys respectively.
In the Arena, the Housemates met a mini-football pitch which was set up like a ‘human football game’. The second part of the game was divided into two rounds. In the first round, Team Live Better played against Team Play Better, while Teams Dream Better and Responsible Gaming were up against each other.
For each game, there were 2 halves of 5 minutes each. After each half, the teams were instructed to change their positions on the pitch. For every game, the House had to nominate an umpire who served as the referee and ensured that the game was played according to the rules.
The nominated Housemate was not to be a part of the team currently playing and his/her decision was final and bickering or arguing with them could result in the disqualification of the team.
After the games were played, the Team that scored the highest number of goals was to be crowned the winners. Fortunately for Team Play Better, they scored the highest number of goals and were automatically pronounced the winners of the second round of the task. For winning this task they were awarded the sum of one million naira to be shared amongst themselves.
Judging by the criteria laid down for the first round which were: styling, creativity, message and storytelling, Team Dream Better gathered the highest points in that round and, as such, were announced the winners for the modelling and storytelling session.
Big Brother also acknowledged the outstanding performances of a few housemates during the football session and decided to reward them accordingly.
MVP award – Cross
Fair Play award – Whitemoney
Best Midfielder – Queen
Best Striker – Yousef
Best Defender – Cross
Each of these categories came with a hundred-thousand-naira reward. This means Cross received two hundred thousand naira for winning two of the categories while Yousef, Queen and Whitemoney all received one hundred thousand naira each.
Maria has a breakdown – BBNaija
Today was the tipping point for Maria’s emotional build-up. After the first part of the Bet9ja Task, Maria broke down into tears in a way that shocked the #BBNaija Housemates.
She took off to her bed where Liquorose was seen trying to comfort her and find out what was happening. Still, in tears, she replied and said nothing was wrong, she just wanted to be alone.
This event left the Housemates speculating what could be the cause of Maria’s distress. In a conversation with Whitemoney and Sammie, Pere was reiterating his beef with Maria saying that she hadn’t spoken to him for two days. He also said that she said he was manipulative, and she didn’t their friendship at all.
It turns out, from the gist-y conversation that Maria was unhappy with the fact the Pere has been telling the newer Housemates about his feelings for her instead of simply saying they were just friends. It takes a turn when her emotions seem to be linked to Queen’s involvement with Pere lately.
The housemates split and there was then a discussion between Pere and Whitemoney about her crying and what happened between her and Pere last night. Nini then joined and it was agreed they cannot trust her tears after her Oscar-worthy performance when she was given the fake eviction task. They even thought the presentation had triggered her emotions.
Later, Yousef asked Emmanuel if he knew why Maria was crying. He seemed worried and implied that maybe she was thinking about Sunday. He felt that they had to find out especially because of what happened to Kayvee when they could have paid more attention. Emmanuel concluded that he would try to investigate after the Saturday Night Party.
Before the party, Pere approached Maria and we heard him apologising to her. “I’m sorry I’ll go on my knees,” but she was not playing along with the melodrama. Pere went on to ask her if he could dance with her at the party. Maria was not having this conversation either.
Maria then brought up Queen and the way Pere has been relating with her. It seems to be a huge factor in Maria’s breakdown today. Pere responded saying that he didn’t want to embarrass her and push her away – referring to Queen. He gathered more words trying to win back Maria’s attention. “You may have the wrong perception, but I will always respect you, I promise. I promise. I’ll dance with you tonight though, even if it’s the last dance,” he insisted.
The conversation ended with Maria walking away from Pere to go and prepare for the party. It was at the party where we caught a glimpse of the two dancing together after a night of giving each other cold shoulders. Maria eventually let Johnnie Walker show her the way to loosen up and give Pere an ear.
We are still searching for the reason behind her tears but all fingers point at Pere at the moment.
Who knows? Could this be their last dance seeing that their fate in the #BBNaija House will be revealed on Eviction Sunday?
Steamy kisses and Johnnie Walker – BBNaija
The Housemates grooved back to the ‘70s during the Saturday Night party.
The #BBNaija Housemates were super excited about spending their Saturday Night Party with Johnnie Walker in their cups, Boomplay and the superb Commissioner DJ Wysei. They could not contain their excitement when they received their Johnnie Walker customised packages. “Well done Johnnie Walker, my mind is blown!” expressed Emmanuel.
The theme for the night was ‘old school’. The Housemates had the perfect clothing to match the theme. The men’s clothes were designed by AY Stitches Venture and the ladies’ fits were designed by Ad_line Bespoke Clothing. They also had wigs to complement the vibe, taking us back to the ‘70s with the afros and wide-legged pants.
Each Housemate undoubtedly had the time of their life on the dance floor last night. In Beatrice style, Angel and JMK removed their wigs at some point of the evening while they were tag-teaming through the tracks.
Queen was fired up with undiluted energy, also sharing her twerking gifts with some of the Shine Ya Eye guys. At a point, Jaypaul was laying flat on the ground while Queen bounced to the beat on top of him.😅
Sammie’s energy was contagious. He was bounced from one corner to another and his current hairstyle bounced away with him too! Tega and Boma were inseparable and making us wonder if there’s something we have missed between them?
Jackie B had a blast dancing alone and with multiple dance partners, but we eventually saw towards the end of the party, what looked like an argument between her and Michael. Maria and Pere who had been going through personal issues surprisingly (or not so surprisingly) shared a dance after Maria denied Pere’s dance requests earlier in the evening.
Saga and Nini were inseparable, whispering sweet words into each other’s ears throughout the party. They were the main characters of their own ‘70s type movie.
One of the songs played by DJ Commissioner Wysei towards the end of the party seemed to evoke powers and strengths within the Housemates’ bodies because, at that point, there was returning from the land groove.
It was a good night in the Party Arena because at the end of it all kisses were shared between Emmarose as well as Angel and Yousef. Thank you, Johnnie Walker, for all the liquid courage you gave the #BBNaija Housemates! 😁
Emmarose in tongue action
Yousef gets temporarily ‘attached’ to Angel
Live Show 7 – 29 Aug: Three Housemates say goodbye!
Tonight’s was a triple Eviction Show – Maria, JMK and Sammie were told they had to leave the House for good.
Well, there’s no point in beating about the bush – by now, everybody knows: a total of three Big Brother Housemates were Evicted, tonight, reducing the crowded House from 20 to 17. The six up for Eviction were the duplicitous duo of Pere and Maria, the unlucky in love Sammie, the two relative newcomers JMK and Queen, and Cross.
We’re sure they were all hoping that tonight would be another surprise “no Eviction” Sunday, but it quickly became clear that this was not the case. After a quick recap of some of the past week’s major events, Ebuka spoke to the Housemates and announced that the night’s first person to leave the House would be JMK.
When asked how she was feeling earlier today, JMK said, “I’m mostly numb. I don’t really feel anything. I don’t think that’s good.” When pressed by Big Brother to elaborate, she said, “right now, I’m just over it. I’ve gone through all the emotions I needed to go through.” Given those comments, perhaps JMK will take her Eviction relatively well.
During her onstage interview with Ebuka, she said that she was so excited. “For some weird reason, I feel like there is no losing in this game.” She reassured Ebuka that she was not feeling sad, which is an awesomely positive attitude to have. She said that she was a “convenient choice” for the Housemates to Nominate, as she was relatively new to the House, and she doesn’t hold any grudges.
We barely had time to say goodbye before Ebuka returned to the nervous Housemates and told them that it was time for the next Housemate to be Evicted. Once again, the Nominees were required to stand for what seemed like a long time to us and an eternity to them. Ebuka eventually put them out of their misery by announcing that Sammie was the next to go.
A few hours before the Eviction Show, Sammie described his Big Brother experience as “life-changing”. He said that the thing he would miss the most was the Tasks. “Those are the moments that you come together to think with different opinions and objectives. I showed myself the most in all of that, so I would miss the Tasks the most.”
When it came time for his chat with Ebuka, Sammie looked happy enough, saying that he expected his name would come up, tonight. He said he would miss Angel the most and would like to pursue a relationship with her outside of the House.
When he was shown the three Housemates who had Nominated him, he was surprised that Cross was among them. As for his immediate plans – “make more movies”.
It’s going to take some time for the dust to settle after the triple Eviction, but the remaining Housemates adidn’t have much time to relax.
Ebuka then took us through a recap of the week’s tasks and – of course – the Friday Pool Party before he returned to the House and confirmed their worst fears: that we weren’t done with the Evictions just yet, and the evening’s third Evicted Housemate would be none other than Maria – an announcement that had her fellow – now former – Housemates shocked.
During her Diary Session earlier today, Maria told Big Brother that she had been feeling alright until he called her name. “My heart’s beating so fast. I’m not ready to go, but if I have to go, I have to go. I just don’t know what’s waiting for me outside. I’m scared. I’m really scared.” Despite those fears, Maria still made a point of telling Big Brother, “thank you for this platform. Thank you for everything.”
“I’m surprised,” she told Ebuka. “It was really overwhelming at times,” she continued, “but I really didn’t want to leave.” When asked about her feelings for Pere, she made sure to get it on record that she likes him “as a friend”. As for the immediate future, she said she was excited to be moving back to Lagos.