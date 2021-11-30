Wizkid & Tems’ “Essence” wins Best Collaboration at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid and Tems won Best Collaboration at the Soul Train Awards for their hit song “Essence.” The duo received five nominations in iconic categories such as ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best R&B Artist,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

The event was held in New York’s historic Apollo Theater. It was hosted by BET and featured performances by well-known R&B and gospel artists.

Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.

The 2021 edition of the awards show featured performances by Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, Summer Walker and Maxwell.

Jazmine Sullivan took home two awards for her album “Heaux Tales“, earning Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and ‘Album of The Year.’ Normani received her first award for ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and in her acceptance speech, she honoured other female artists. Later, Ashanti received the ‘Lady of Soul Award’ before singing on stage alongside Ja Rule and Fat Joe. During his acceptance speech, Maxwell cried as he won the ‘Living Legend Award,’ thanking Don Cornelius and the R&B community.

See the full list of winners highlighted by category below.

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic)