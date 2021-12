Timi Dakolo has dropped a new love song titled “Obim,” which translates to “My Heart” in English. The song features Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe, Alexx Ekubo, Charles Okpaleke, Chinedu Ikedieze, Stan Nze, and others.

The song features some spoken words by Noble Igwe and Ebuka.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: