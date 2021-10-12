Connect with us

Scoop

Adebola Williams Dedicates New Book "African Power Girls" to Goddaugters for International Day of the Girl Child

Music Scoop

Olamide Announces 9-city 'Carpe Diem' Tour in the US for November

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You can't "method-act" cooking & cleaning for 10 weeks" - #BBNaijaShineYaEye Winner Whitemoney

Music Scoop

Yemi Alade to Perform at Prince Williams' Earthshot Prize Awards!

Inspired Scoop

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Niyola & Ijeoma Grace Agu Take Us Inside Kunle Afolayan's New Film "Swallow"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Blessing Uzzi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Directorial Debut "No Man's Land"

Scoop

Get Ready for Another Season of "OffAir Show" with the #ShouldITalkIt Crew Toolz & Gbemi

Scoop

Adebola Williams Dedicates New Book “African Power Girls” to Goddaugters for International Day of the Girl Child

Published

5 hours ago

 on

To celebrate International Day of the Girl Child, Media Entrepreneur Adebola Williams has released a book dedicated to his Goddaughters Elaina Acha, Farrah Lewis and Grace Amure, about great African Women.

The idea to write the new book, titled “African Power Girls“, was born four years ago, after he searched for a book on Great African Women to gift his God Daughters, but couldn’t find one.

Debola shared the book’s cover on social media, alongside a #MondayMorningMotivation caption that read:

#MondayMusings About four years ago I was looking to gift my Goddaughters a book on great African women.

I wanted a storybook that I could read to them seeding greatness, breaking stereotypes the world will force on them even before they became aware of it. I wanted them to know they came from a line of women who didn’t need permission to take space and BEcome. I searched desperately from Lagos to Johannesburg with no luck so I wrote one @africanpowergirls!

Happy International Day of the Girl Child friends!!!
Today say a kind word of power to a girl child, make a commitment to fund girl child education, agree to that request from a group that’s focused on building up girls. Share our cover and use this message to remind our girls they have power just like those before them. Book your copies of #AfricanPowerGirls (AfricanPowerGirls AT redafrica.xyz ) and receive the first copies next week. Follow @africanpowergirls for all the announcements.
Invest in a girl today!

And if you can’t find that service you need, create it yourself! Many books are waiting to be written, ideas to be manifested. Don’t wait four years like me, do it now!
#MondayMorningMotivation. Thanks, @johneejay for the brilliantly done illustrations.

Debola further shared another post on social media with a message for his goddaughters. Read the statement below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria
css.php