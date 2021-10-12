Broda Shaggi & #BBNaija’s Maria Cover Savvy Media Africa’s 11th Edition | #YouthResurgence

Savvy Media Africa has released her 11th edition tagged #YouthResurgence and on the cover are entertainer Broda Shaggi and Big Brother Naija reality star Maria Chike Benjamin.

The edition takes a deep dive into “Nigerian youth activity between 2021 and 2021, what has been the major strides, how we have continued to show our tenacity and what is next.”

In this interview, Maria highlights ‘class and intelligence’ as she defines what it means to be a ‘hot girl’, self-respect as the sustaining factor in preserving and improving a decent personality.

Maria by expressing herself as she shares her BBNaija Shine Ya Eye experience, an idea of her ideal man and what’s next for her.

On this edition’s cover is also the multi-faceted comedian Broda Shaggi who shares how he has stayed relevant over the years.

This edition also features beauty boy Enioluwa Savage, “Black Widow” star O.T Fagbenle. Get the complete edition here.

