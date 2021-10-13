It’s a Baby Boy for Woli Agba & Wifey Olaife!

Connect with us

Scoop

Congratulations are in order for comedy actor, director and MC Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, as he has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Olaife.

The compere also revealed that he lost a baby last year and during his show “Hangout With Woliagba“, he had to struggle with the news, even as he made others laugh with his performance.

Woli shared made the announcement on Instagram, with a photo of his hand holding his baby’s feet, thanking God for restoring his joy and cancelling his memory of loss in the caption:

Last year, I lost a baby but performed on stage as nothing happened. January 3, 2020 “hangout with Woliagba” has been registered to my heart as the day I was heartbroken on stage, hid my sorrows, made my people laughed while I struggled with the news of a dead baby deep down me.

This year, God has restored my Joy and cancelled the memory of my loss. I am so grateful to God. Congratulations to my family @olori_olaifeayo
It’s A BOY oooooooooooooo! IPM… Progress #iamdwoliagba

Photo Credit: @olori_olaifeayo

