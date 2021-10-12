Olamide Announces 9-city ‘Carpe Diem’ Tour in the US for November

Olamide revealed on Monday that he’ll be embarking on a 9-city US tour dubbed Carpe Diem, named after his 2020 album, which had its first anniversary only a few days ago.

The legendary artist will embark on a nine-city tour, which will begin on November 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. It will end on November 28 in DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia). Olamide also go to Houston and Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Phoenix, Arizona, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Providence, Rhode Island, and New York City in between.

On his tour, Olamide will have a plethora of song choices, including songs from his previous albums.

Tickets for his tour will go on sale to the general public in a few days at www.dukeconcept.com.