Olamide Announces 9-city 'Carpe Diem' Tour in the US for November

Yemi Alade to Perform at Prince Williams' Earthshot Prize Awards!

Flavour features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie & Zubby Michael in New Music Video "Levels"

Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

#MIat40: M.I Abaga celebrates 40th Birthday with Friends & Family | See Photos

"The Law Will Take Its Course" - 2Baba's Management 'Now Muzik' Responds to Brymo's Allegations

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

New Music: K.Kash feat. Otega - Pray For Me

New Music: K-Brwn - Te Amo

New EP: Ric Hassani feat. DBYZ - No Rules

Olamide Announces 9-city ‘Carpe Diem’ Tour in the US for November

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Olamide revealed on Monday that he’ll be embarking on a 9-city US tour dubbed Carpe Diem, named after his 2020 album, which had its first anniversary only a few days ago.

The legendary artist will embark on a nine-city tour, which will begin on November 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. It will end on November 28 in DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia). Olamide also go to Houston and Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Phoenix, Arizona, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Providence, Rhode Island, and New York City in between.

 

On his tour, Olamide will have a plethora of song choices, including songs from his previous albums.

Tickets for his tour will go on sale to the general public in a few days at www.dukeconcept.com.

