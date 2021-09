Wizkid continues to make his mark across the world.

His 2020 track, “Essence” featuring Tems has received another recognition, this time it’s firing up the music scene by being certified Gold in the US. It went gold on September 2 after selling an equivalent of 500,000 copies, including both streaming equivalent and physical sales.

This is another milestone in a string of accolades for “Essence“.

Congratulations Wizkid and Tems!