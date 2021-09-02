Connect with us
“None of us is perfect.... Please respect our privacy and our kids” - 2Baba on Reported Dispute with Annie

Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" Goes Gold in the US

"#WithChude": Toke Makinwa Opens Up on Life After Divorce & Responds to Big Question About Her Lifestyle

Great News Music Fans! Tems Is Dropping Her EP Next Week

Cardi B & Offset’s Baby Boy Is Here!

"We want to tell the story of a successful black woman" - DJ Zinhle on Her Upcoming Reality Show

See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of "The Ghost And The Tout Too"

ThisDay Style Features The Cast of "King of Boys: The Return of the King" On Their Latest Cover

#BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates Enjoyed their Owambe Themed Saturday Night Party

#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

2Baba has broken his silence on his rumored split from wife Annie Idibia, and family dispute on social media.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the veteran artist took to his Instagram page, where he asked his family members, and fans to respect his personal life. He wrote:

I admit that bringing our personal issues to social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle in the name of love and solidarity.

None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids.

Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.

