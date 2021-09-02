“None of us is perfect.... Please respect our privacy and our kids” - 2Baba on Reported Dispute with Annie

2Baba has broken his silence on his rumored split from wife Annie Idibia, and family dispute on social media.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the veteran artist took to his Instagram page, where he asked his family members, and fans to respect his personal life. He wrote:

I admit that bringing our personal issues to social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle in the name of love and solidarity. None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids. Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.