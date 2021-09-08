Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Scoop

"#WithChude": Toke Makinwa Opens Up on Life After Divorce & Responds to Big Question About Her Lifestyle

Music Scoop

Great News Music Fans! Tems Is Dropping Her EP Next Week

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Cardi B & Offset’s Baby Boy Is Here!

Movies & TV Music Scoop

"We want to tell the story of a successful black woman" - DJ Zinhle on Her Upcoming Reality Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of "The Ghost And The Tout Too"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

ThisDay Style Features The Cast of "King of Boys: The Return of the King" On Their Latest Cover

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates Enjoyed their Owambe Themed Saturday Night Party

Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Actress, Diva, Fashionista – Erica Nlewedim is Radiant on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Events Scoop Style

See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage's Dad's Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Scoop

“#WithChude”: Toke Makinwa Opens Up on Life After Divorce & Responds to Big Question About Her Lifestyle

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Saturday’s episode of Chude Jideonwo‘s “#WithChude” featured media personality, actress and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa.

On the show, Toke talked about the struggles and pains she endured while dealing with the loss of her parents at a young age then moving into a foster family, her career, life after divorce and the big question “Who’s funding her career”.

Watch a part of the interview below:

Listen to the full interview here.

All past and new episodes of #WithChude premiere on Saturdays at 7 am on watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the show every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, every Wednesday on Pop Central Station DSTV Channel 189 at 8 pm, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV StarTimes Channel 189/191 at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium and Spotify.

Everyone can join the conversation.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act

Your Better Self with Akanna: Making a Baby is the Highest Form of Human Creativity

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job
css.php