Great News Music Fans! Tems Is Dropping Her EP Next Week

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Tems has secured her spot as one to watch in 2022 and beyond with tracks like “Looku Looku,” “Mr Rebel,” and the smashing hit “Try Me.” While fans are still loving her collaboration on Wizkid‘s “Essence,” she got featured in Drake‘s latest album “Certified Lover Boy,” on the track “Fountains“, throwing fans of the pair into a frenzy.

On Monday, the Alternative R&B singer dropped major news that will thrill music fans.

Thanking her new and old fans for their support, she revealed her new EP would be released next week. She wrote:

My beautiful Gang🖤, thank you for the massive love you’ve shown me, it’s too plentyyy
Honestly believe me when I say I LOVE YALL baaaaaddd.
🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 NEW EP OUT NEXT FUCKIN WEEK!!! It’s time🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

She has swiftly become one of the country’s finest talents, with a voice that is difficult to resist.

