Listen to Drake & Tems’ New Afrobeat Collabo “Fountain”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated track “Fountain” features American superstar Drake teaming up with fast-rising Nigerian artist Tems is finally here.

The new tune is housed in Drake’s latest album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Jay-Z, TY Dolla Sign, Future, Project Pat, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and GIVEON all appear on the album, which has 21 tracks from various genres. It was produced by himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre.

The album is described by Drake as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of the truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.”

Listen to the track below:

Listen to the full album here:

Damilola Olatunji

