Mary Edoro, Toke Makinwa, Falz, Taymesan Make TheWill DownTown Magazine’s List of ’30+ Creatives Poised to Take Over 2022′

TheWill DownTown magazine’s latest issue titled Downtown’s Crystal Ball stars 30+ Nigerian creatives primed to take their respective industries by storm in 2022.

This week, the publication put out a list of must-know creatives set to shine in 2022. These artists were grouped into several fields such as Music (Fireboy, Fave, Victony), Media (Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Kemi Smallz, Mary Edoro, Anslem Jon), Podcast (Jola Ayeye, FK Abudu, Taymesan), Movie (Toke Makinwa, Falz, Gabriel Afolayan, Daniel Etim-Effiong), and many more.

The publication wrote in a statement:

The creative industry was perhaps the biggest benefactor of what was a rather difficult year plagued by a pandemic and several events that triggered nationwide anxiety. As more people spent their time working remotely and avoiding physical contact with other humans, their screentime shot through the roof, and their appetite for art got bigger. Creatives know the competition that they have to face for our ever-dwindling attention span, so they keep pushing the envelope and bettering their art.

In a year where we saw tremendous success in the entertainment industry with our songs travelling far and wide, our films racking streams on Netflix, and the return of runway fashion, one would not be mistaken to think that 2021 was the biggest ever year for Nigerian creatives. Topping the achievements of last year will require an enormous amount of creativity and consistency, but then, we are Nigerians—we never run out of creative juice.

To look forward, the DOWNTOWN team played the role of a crystal ball as we predict some of the names that are primed to take their respective industries by storm in 2022.