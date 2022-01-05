Connect with us

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid Wowed Fans at Vibes on the Beach Concert Capping Off 2021 with a Bang | See Photos

Events

#BOSChristmas created Unforgettable Moments for many Lagosians this Yuletide Season | See all the Exciting Moments below

Events Promotions

Baileys Nigeria had to Wrap up 2021 with something Sweet for You- 12 Delight Treats

Events Style

Rooomxix hosted a Brunch Hangout with A-List Celebrity Stylist to Discuss the Future of Fashion, Styling & Streetwear

Events

Gordon’s Gin kept the Cocktails flowing at the Happyness Party 2021 | Get the Scoop

Events Music Scoop

From "Twice As Tall" to "African Giant", Burna Boy The Live Experience Concert was Epic

Events

The Singleton Partners with FK & Jola for 'I Said What I Said' Owambe Event

Events

#FirstBankIssaVybe is Coming this December! Get the Scoop

Events

A Bar Called Paper & Glenfiddich hosted an All-female DJ Party and it was a Blast | Get the Scoop

Events

Check out the AMAA 2021 Awards Complete Winners List

Events

Wizkid Wowed Fans at Vibes on the Beach Concert Capping Off 2021 with a Bang | See Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From concerts to beachside shows, Nigerian artists kept us entertained in December, and recently, Starboy capped it all off.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known by his stage name Wizkid or Big Wiz, has excellently graced the shores of Landmark Beach with his musical talent at the just-concluded Vibes on the Beach concert organised by Toro Entertainment Company on December 30th, 2021.

Starting off the show, BigWiz set the mood for the night with his 2020 single, “Mood” (pun intended). He then took us down memory lane with some back-to-back throwback classics, one of which was “Lagos Vibes“. This wasn’t the only throwback that Wizkid revived. Just after the live performance of “Mighty Wine,” the musical genius took fans to 2011 to perform his hit singles, “Oluwa Lo Ni” and “Pakurumo.” His Day 1’s were already singing along once they heard the next song, “No Lele“.

More back-to-back throwback hits were dropped almost all through the concert, with Wizkid bringing back songs like “Show You the Money” and “Azonto“. Ceeza Milli and Terri jumped on stage with Wizkid to perform “Soco.”

He then went on to perform his and Burna Boy‘s new jam, “Ballon D’or,” followed by his more recent single, “Anoti.”

Wizkid also jumped on stage with CDQ to perform “Nawo e Soke“. Afterwards, he brought up artist Ruger on stage to perform a single, “Bounce.”

Fast-rising star, Victony, also surprised fans as he stood up from his wheelchair to perform “Holy Father,” an original song featuring Mayorkun.

He returned to the stage to perform “Joro“, followed by one of the fans faves from the “Made In Lagos” album, “Blessed“. He then went on to sing “Essence” before closing the show with the beloved “Ojuelegba“.

It is safe to say that Wizkid did not come to play as he rounds up his final concerts for 2021. We are definitely in for bigger and better come 2022.

Vibes on the Beach is part of the lineup of Stacked December concerts that took place across Lagos in December. The event is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php