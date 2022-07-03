Applications are now Open for the Nigerian National Committee Annual UWC Scholarship

The Nigerian National Committee for the United World Colleges (UWC) is currently accepting applications from suitably qualified Nigerian candidates for its 2023 Scholarship award. Founded in 1982, the UWC movement is a non-profit organization with international headquarters in London.

Application for the program started on Thursday, June 24th, 2022 and will be open till Friday, October 7th, 2022. The colleges prepare students for a two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Certificate.

Eligibility requirements for the program includes:

Candidates must have demonstrated outstanding academic ability and must have obtained the Senior School Certificate SSC/GCE ‘O Levels or their recognized equivalent.

Exceptional students in SS3 may also apply on the basis of their 2 years continuous assessment.

Candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 17 years (birth certificate required).

Candidates must also submit an essay and the Principal’s recommendation with their application

Application Fees & Payment:

An application fee of N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira only) is payable on submission of the application while candidates from any public school who are nominated by the school may pay a reduced fee of N1000.00 (One Thousand Naira only). Payment is by a Bank Draft drawn on any Nigerian Bank in favor of the Nigerian National Committee for the United World Colleges (Call 09011221956, WhatsApp 07011397295 for account details). Alternatively, pay through Flutterwave Payment Gateway on their website.

Application Procedure:

Download the application form HERE (PDF). Submit applications HERE OR alternatively, submit at any of the centres below or scan and send directly to our email: [email protected] with the prescribed fees within the application period.

If you wish to set up an appointment to discuss your application, do so via: https://calendly.com/uwcng

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: 09058169893

The UWC movement seeks outstanding students who want to become change-makers for a better world, regardless of their socio-economic, religious, national, ethnic, or cultural background.