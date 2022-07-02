Ayra Starr Recreated this Burna Boy Look and Honestly, It’s Giving!

When photos and videos of Burna Boy‘s look on stage at the Kadetten Music Festival made their way to social media, #TwitterNG began to draw comparisons between the outfit and Ayra Starr‘s style.

Burna wore a white, sleeveless crop top, with blue a blue jean with feathery styling that ran from wait to ankle.

Well, Ayra Starr today, across her social media, posted photos of her in the same look, captioning it on Instagram, “Odogwu wore it better”. Odogwu, being one of Burna’s nicknames.

