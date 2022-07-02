Connect with us

Ayra Starr Recreated this Burna Boy Look and Honestly, It's Giving!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When photos and videos of Burna Boy‘s look on stage at the Kadetten Music Festival made their way to social media, #TwitterNG began to draw comparisons between the outfit and Ayra Starr‘s style.

Burna wore a white, sleeveless crop top, with blue a blue jean with feathery styling that ran from wait to ankle.

Well, Ayra Starr today, across her social media, posted photos of her in the same look, captioning it on Instagram, “Odogwu wore it better”. Odogwu, being one of Burna’s nicknames.

Check it out!

See the looks side by side!

See the posts below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

Photo Credit: Elliot Hensford

Tangerine Africa

