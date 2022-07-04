The Big Brothers of #BBNaija Join Ebuka on Bounce Roundtable Conversations | Watch Parts 1 & 2 on BN

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What do you get when you sit Laycon, Tobi, Frodd, Elozonam, Ozo, Leo, Prince and Soma together around a table for a chat? You get pure, unfiltered, raw energy. Bounce Networks put together this stellar ensemble who are from different seasons of Big Brother Naija to discuss everything and anything that’s got to do with life after the show.

Big Brother Naija stars get instantly famous the minute they step into the Big Brother house and this episode entertains us with what life is all about from another perspective. Enjoy!

