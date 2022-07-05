Connect with us

Big Brother Naija Season 7 will Premiere with a Double Launch on July 23rd & 24th

A Peek at Some of the Stars Who Will Appear in Inkblot's "The Set Up 2"

Watch Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani & Ini Dima-Okojie test their film knowledge

"Glamour Girls" stars Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja Serving Beauty Looks on ThisDay Style's Latest Cover!

The "IT Girls of BBNaija" join Ebuka on Bounce Roundtable Conversations | Watch Parts 1 & 2 on BN

#BNMeetTheStar: Obi Maduegbuna Talks Working With Dr SID & His Character Demi in "The Order Of Things"

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Darey Graces the Cover of this Week's Edition of the The Will Downtown

Chioma Ude's LaVida Studios Inks $50m Investment Deal with The Story Lab U.S

Your First Look at the Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Show

Big Brother Naija Season 7 will Premiere with a Double Launch on July 23rd & 24th

Big Brother Naija, one of Africa’s most popular reality shows, will return for its seventh season in July with a double debut show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family, with a 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. BBNaija fans in Africa can also watch the show live on Showmax.

The headline sponsor for BBNaija season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent.

Here’s what you know:

  • Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be the host, as usual.
  • The winner of this season will get a grand prize worth 100 million Naira, which is made up of 50 million Naira in cash and other fun stuff.
  • It will run for 72 days.
  • For this season, the show will bring back a few things from before COVID 19, like the fan-favourite “Ninjas” and a live studio audience.
  • Fans can also expect a line-up of more interesting tasks, unexpected turns, and Big Brother’s wit.
  • In the Fave Lock-In promotion, which is only available to DStv and GOtv customers, 30 fans of the show will each win 1 million Naira.
  • The show will also use the same voting format as last year. Only active subscribers will be able to vote on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. Each subscriber’s number of votes will be decided by their subscription package, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA customers getting the most votes.

To find out more about BBNaija Season 7, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija. Follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as all verified social media pages of DStv Nigeria, GOtv Nigeria and Africa Magic.

