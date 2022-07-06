Olive Finally Opens Up About Her Anxiety in Episode 9 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode 9 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”, tagged ‘To Catch a Thief, sick of Adam and Olive’s fighting, Esther does something spontaneous. Iris speaks the truth to Gloria and Olive finally opens up about her test anxiety.

An inseparable trio discover that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school. Will their friendship survive their senior year?

Watch episode 9 below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

