Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV

Do You Have Guest & You Need Ideas on What to Offer Them? Try these Tips from Sisi Yemmie

BN TV News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Daughter has Never Had Malaria & She Believes We can Replicate this Globally

BN TV Music

Watch Rema's Live Performance of "Divine" on Glitch Session

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Olive Finally Opens Up About Her Anxiety in Episode 9 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Music

Gyakie showcases her versatility with her soulful performance of "Something" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

New Video: Naira Marley - Jo Dada

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

A Peek at Some of the Stars Who Will Appear in Inkblot's "The Set Up 2"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani & Ini Dima-Okojie test their film knowledge

BN TV

The Big Brothers of #BBNaija Join Ebuka on Bounce Roundtable Conversations | Watch Parts 1 & 2 on BN

BN TV

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on “Other Corner with The Nzes”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood couple Stan and Blessing Nze will be switching things up a notch in this particular special.

This is the first episode of a new series they call “The Other Corner with The Nzes.” The Onyekwulujes—Nollywood actor Okey Jude and his wifey Uche Okoabah are their first guests on this new series.

Watch how the Onyekwulujes share their five years of experience in marriage, challenges and how they overcame them, and so much more in the video below:

Watch part 2 below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

Mfonobong Inyang: Perspectives For A Polity Inching Towards The Polls

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

July 4th: Celebrating Freedom and Diversity | By Mary Beth Leonard, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: Your Talent is Your Seed of Greatness
css.php