Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Give Us the Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Features Living Relationships

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

BN TV Relationships

How Would You Get A Lady's Attention? Here are Tips From Hosts of “Menisms” Podcast

Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey says her Parents are couple goals: "This is what I want one day"

News Relationships

"I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated" - JJC Skillz 💔

Music Relationships

Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating 24 years of Marriage & 34 years of Friendship Today!

BN TV Relationships

Toyosi Etim-Effiong highlights the effects of social media on marriages on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" podcast

Features Relationships

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

BN TV Relationships

Toni Tones talks heartbreak as she reads anonymous love letters with DLTA Studios

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

Relationships

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Give Us the Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Toyosi and Daniel Etim Effiong keep it all the way real and we love that about them.

The Nollywood actor and the author of “Now You Know Me Better” have been together since 2017 and welcomed their first daughter in January 2019 and their second daughter in 2021.

Toyosi and Daniel have built both an empire and a beautiful life together. When we see their Instagrams, we can’t help but smile. Both of them can laugh at and with each other.

The couple inspires us in love, faith and family.

Take a look at some of their sweetest photos together.

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

July 4th: Celebrating Freedom and Diversity | By Mary Beth Leonard, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: Your Talent is Your Seed of Greatness

Kunle Adeyanju biked from #LondonToLagos to Stamp Out Polio; Now he Wants to Share What he Learned
css.php