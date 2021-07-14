Connect with us

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong have a new baby on the way!

Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong have something very special to celebrate—they have a new baby on the way!

Toyosi shared the happy news of her family’s new blessing with two photos of her and her hubby on Instagram page. In the long caption, Toyosi opened up about her survival with an ovarian cyst. “GOD is good and kind to us. Baby 2 is en route but what is good news without a long testimony?” she captioned her first post.

“I’m still writing but it’s looking like a 4-5 part series just like how #NowYouKnowMeBetter started. It’s still available on Amazon! Please buy a copy today But I digress. This new series is titled “My Ovaries”. Enjoy!!”.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2019.

Check out the photos below + her story of how she survived an ovarian cyst.

 

Congratulations to the couple!

