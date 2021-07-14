Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Uzo Aduba, Cynthia Erivo & O. T. Fagbenle Nominated for 2021 Emmys

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Every Single Look Nengi Rocked to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

7 Things We Learned From Zubby Michael's Interview with Broadway TV

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Idia Aisien, Elozonam, Nengi Hampson... Meet the Cast of Yomi Black's Forthcoming Movie "Badboys and Bridesmaids"

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your Chance to Learn More About David Oyelowo & His Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Osifo talks Finding Her Feet in Nollywood & Role "Devil In Agbada" on "Rubbin’ Minds"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Movie "Dwindle"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Gorgeous & Confident! Idia Aisien Covers Aura Magazine’s August/September Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Music

The Second Live Show of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 Was Nothing Short of Amazing | Watch

Movies & TV

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Published

40 mins ago

 on

During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the king of the icons, and winner of the Lockdown edition, Laycon.

The fashion was one of the highlights of the reunion show this year and here’s how Laycon showed up for the episodes.

Look 1

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 2

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 3

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 4

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Look 5

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 6

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Look 7

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Photo Credit: @mr_adore@segun_wealth

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

John Amanam’s Hyper-Realistic Prostheses is Giving Amputees a Semblance of Their Body Parts

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Heart

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?
Advertisement
css.php