How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the king of the icons, and winner of the Lockdown edition, Laycon.

The fashion was one of the highlights of the reunion show this year and here’s how Laycon showed up for the episodes.

Look 1

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 2

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 3

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 4

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Look 5

Laycon in Looks Like A Good Man

Look 6

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Look 7

Laycon in Elegante by Tiannah

Photo Credit: @mr_adore | @segun_wealth