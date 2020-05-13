Scoop
Toyosi Etim-Effiong’s forthcoming book “Now You Know Me Better” is all about Real Life Experiences
Toyosi Etim-Effiong wants us to get to know her better, and she’s doing this by releasing her first book, “Now You Know Me Better.”
She’s so excited about the release! She shared the news on her Instagram, writing:
You asked for a book; here it is!! My first finished book ever 😂😂 If you’ve followed me since the lockdown started, YOU KNOW you’re going to love it!! If you’ve randomly come across this, you want to catch up ☺️
—-
Full details when you sign up via the “Good Friend Zone” link in my bio but get ready for the concluding part of #NYKMB and the edited/updated version of #LekkiChronicles 😍
—-
If a good book is really like a good friend, you’re about to be in my life for a long long time cos this IS a good book!
