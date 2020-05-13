Toyosi Etim-Effiong’s forthcoming book “Now You Know Me Better” is all about Real Life Experiences

Connect with us

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Toyosi Etim-Effiong wants us to get to know her better, and she’s doing this by releasing her first book, “Now You Know Me Better.”

She’s so excited about the release! She shared the news on her Instagram, writing:

You asked for a book; here it is!! My first finished book ever 😂😂 If you’ve followed me since the lockdown started, YOU KNOW you’re going to love it!! If you’ve randomly come across this, you want to catch up ☺️
—-
Full details when you sign up via the “Good Friend Zone” link in my bio but get ready for the concluding part of #NYKMB and the edited/updated version of #LekkiChronicles 😍
—-
If a good book is really like a good friend, you’re about to be in my life for a long long time cos this IS a good book!

You asked for a book; here it is!! My first finished book ever 😂😂 If you’ve followed me since the lockdown started, YOU KNOW you’re going to love it!! If you’ve randomly come across this, you want to catch up ☺️ —- Full details when you sign up via the “Good Friend Zone” link in my bio but get ready for the concluding part of #NYKMB and the edited/updated version of #LekkiChronicles 😍 —- If a good book is really like a good friend, you’re about to be in my life for a long long time cos this IS a good book! —- Cover design by @sope.adebowale 🙏🏾 Photography by @ochukokingphotography 👊🏾 —- Special thanks to @data_oh, @everythingnaart, @deebade_ and last but really first @etimeffiong ❤️ —- What are you thinking? #bookclub #bookstagram #bookclubofinstagram #oprahsbookclub #booklover #bookstagrammer #summerreads #nigerianbooks #firsttimeauthor #bucketlist

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong (@the_toyosi) on

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

