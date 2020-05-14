Connect with us

Are You Ready for this? Our Favourite Celebrity Couple Banky W & Adesua are Making Music Together!

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Our much-loved power couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington are set to blow our minds with a musical masterpiece. For the first time, Adesua is going to make her music debut with her husband Banky W and we honestly can’t wait for it.

Just recently, the lovebirds were spotted together at the studio of veteran music producer Cobhams Asuquo alongside Masterkraft, making what will probably turn out to be the music of the year in Nigeria.

Photo Credit: @cobhamsasuquo

