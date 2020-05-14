Remy Ma & Papoose are Going Strong After 12 Years of Marriage 💪🏽

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

12 years after, Remy Ma and Papoose’s love is still as solid as ever. In honor of their twelfth year of marriage, the couple represented Black Love in the most romantic way.

In an Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, Remy Ma shared lovely photos from their vow renewal and expressed how much she can’t wait to mark the 20th anniversary with Papoose. She wrote:

12 Years!!!🥰
Happy Anniversary Husband 💋…love you with every part of my being.
Sidebar: these pics are from our 10 year vow renewal ; I know I said we’d do it again at 20 years but I think I wanna marry you again sooner ☺️lol…15 year anniversary it’s lit!!🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa

On the other hand, Pappose shared an old photo from their pre-wedding shoot and tagged it as the happiest day of his life. He wrote:

“On this day 2008, we got married. @remyma #happyanniversary Happiest day of my life. #blackloveisreal #blacklove”

Photo Credit: @remyma

