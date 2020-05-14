Our Favourite Shady Baby Kaavia James Joined the #FruitSnackChallenge & the Result is just Hilarious

Some days we have the patience of Stormi Webster and other days we just want to seize the moment, like the world’s shadiest baby Kaavia James.

Gabrielle Union-Wade followed in the footsteps of many moms and put her own daughter Kaavia’s patience to the test with the Fruit Snack Challenge. But in the video shared by Gabrielle on her Instagram, the one-year-old hilariously fails the now-viral challenge by eating her favorite snack behind her mom’s back.

“We couldn’t resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack… You already know ” Gabrielle captioned the video with a string of laughing emojis.

Photo Credit: @gabunion