Connect with us

Scoop

Why Nigerians Think it’s Unfair the Immigration Service Allegedly Reassigned these Women Specifically

Scoop

Toyosi Etim-Effiong's forthcoming book "Now You Know Me Better" is all about Real Life Experiences

Scoop

Nina Ivy can't Get Enough of her Baby Bump ... & Neither Can We

Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy is Working on Something Remarkable

Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy is On A Mission to Play the Guitar & She's Making Great Progress 👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tara Surprised Hubby Fela Durotoye in the Most Romantic Way on his Birthday

Music Scoop

It's a Baby Boy for Kcee & Wife Ijeoma!

Scoop

David & Sunmbo Adeoye's Little Princess is Here! 👶🏽

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stormi & Kylie Jenner Tried the #DontTouchChallenge & It's Super Adorable

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade & More of Our Favourite Artists will Perform at Afro Nation 2021

Scoop

Why Nigerians Think it’s Unfair the Immigration Service Allegedly Reassigned these Women Specifically

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Remember the five Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) female officers who were allegedly handed queries for participating in the #BOPDaddy/#DontRushChallenge, yes, those ladies, we have an update on their story.

Incase their story doesn’t ring a bell, click here to read up.

These female officers identified as Priscilla Irabor, Catherine J. Bakura, Blessing Alfred Udida, Binti I. Attabor and Ockiya Eneni were queried in April for “indecent dressing and sabotage”.

What many Nigerians found amusing, is that these ladies were in no way indecently dressed, and the idea behind the challenge was basically transforming from one look to an another.

In a memo obtained by NewsWireNGR, the media outlet revealed that the officers have been reassigned new places of assignment and are expected to report within 7 days, (PS: there’s still an ongoing lockdown and intrastate travel ban).

According to the memo:

  • Priscilla Irabor was reposted from Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK).
  • Binti I. Attabor was reposted from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State Command.
  • Catherine J. Bakura was reposted from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Enugu to NIS Training School Ahoada, Rivers.
  • Blessing Alfred Udida was reposted from FCT Command to Akwa Ibom Command.
  • Ockiya Eneni was reposted from Combined Expatriate Residence Permit & Aliens Card Production facility to Borno Command.

With the new update gradually spreading through Twitter, some people have tagged the new “punishment” disappointing and unfair, with the fact that these ladies were redeployed to states with the common occurrence of insurgency and banditry.

See what people on Twitter are saying:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php