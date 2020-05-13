Why Nigerians Think it’s Unfair the Immigration Service Allegedly Reassigned these Women Specifically

Remember the five Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) female officers who were allegedly handed queries for participating in the #BOPDaddy/#DontRushChallenge, yes, those ladies, we have an update on their story.

Incase their story doesn’t ring a bell, click here to read up.

These female officers identified as Priscilla Irabor, Catherine J. Bakura, Blessing Alfred Udida, Binti I. Attabor and Ockiya Eneni were queried in April for “indecent dressing and sabotage”.

What many Nigerians found amusing, is that these ladies were in no way indecently dressed, and the idea behind the challenge was basically transforming from one look to an another.

In a memo obtained by NewsWireNGR, the media outlet revealed that the officers have been reassigned new places of assignment and are expected to report within 7 days, (PS: there’s still an ongoing lockdown and intrastate travel ban).

According to the memo:

Priscilla Irabor was reposted from Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK).

Binti I. Attabor was reposted from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State Command.

Catherine J. Bakura was reposted from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Enugu to NIS Training School Ahoada, Rivers.

Blessing Alfred Udida was reposted from FCT Command to Akwa Ibom Command.

Ockiya Eneni was reposted from Combined Expatriate Residence Permit & Aliens Card Production facility to Borno Command.

With the new update gradually spreading through Twitter, some people have tagged the new “punishment” disappointing and unfair, with the fact that these ladies were redeployed to states with the common occurrence of insurgency and banditry.

See what people on Twitter are saying:

Remember the #Immigration5 case? An update from @NewsWireNGR shows punishment:

– Priscilla was reposted from Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK).

– Binti was reposted from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State Command. Thread https://t.co/pnmqm5Togg pic.twitter.com/XJCjkPsgCJ — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) May 13, 2020

This is absolutely unfair to these ladies! || NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Document Reveals Five Female Immigration Officers in #DontRushChallenge Video Have Been Punished with Graveyard Postings https://t.co/W46Iz98raQ — Big Odun Energy (@OdunEweniyi) May 13, 2020

The Immigration service didn’t have to do anything about that video, they didn’t break any laws. But here we are. The culture of policing and repressing women continues. #Immigration5 — Big Odun Energy (@OdunEweniyi) May 13, 2020