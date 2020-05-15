The Proposed Re-deployment of the #Immigration5 Ladies has been Suspended & we have Falz to Thank for it 👏🏽 

Connect with us

 Once again the power of unity and social media has been put to test and this time it has prevailed over the re-deployment order of the #Immigration5 female officers who were handed queries for participating in the #BOPDaddy/#DontRushChallenge.

Earlier today Folarin Falz Falana, the originator of the challenge the ladies took part in, wrote a letter addressed to the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede, asking him to suspend the proposed deployment of the ladies from their current work location.

 

Few hours after he posted the letter on his Twitter, the NIS responded by announcing that the re-deployment of the ladies has been suspended pending their investigation on the issue.

