The Proposed Re-deployment of the #Immigration5 Ladies has been Suspended & we have Falz to Thank for it 👏🏽 

Once again the power of unity and social media has been put to test and this time it has prevailed over the re-deployment order of the #Immigration5 female officers who were handed queries for participating in the #BOPDaddy/#DontRushChallenge.

Earlier today Folarin Falz Falana, the originator of the challenge the ladies took part in, wrote a letter addressed to the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede, asking him to suspend the proposed deployment of the ladies from their current work location.

Hi @nigimmigration I have sent a letter to the Comptroller-General of the NIS concerning the #Immigration5 Please treat as urgent cc @babandedemb pic.twitter.com/4INj59h9vT — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 15, 2020

Few hours after he posted the letter on his Twitter, the NIS responded by announcing that the re-deployment of the ladies has been suspended pending their investigation on the issue.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our Personnel to some Formations across the country.

2. It is important to note that staff — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) May 15, 2020

deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organizations such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender. — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) May 15, 2020

3. We have high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations.

4. The matter involving the Personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore,the Comptroller General has directed — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) May 15, 2020