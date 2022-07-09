New Music + Video: Teni – Little (Love I Love)

Teni releases the visuals to her summer lovers rock, “Little (Love I Love)” off her forthcoming sophomore album.

“Little” is a fun and vibrant summer song about giving and receiving love. The simple yet catchy chorus is supported by strong melodies, in a regular Teni fashion.

The Visionnaire Pictures produced video uses the reverse storytelling technique – a first of its kind in Africa. Shot on location in the United Kingdom, it celebrates the essence of love and friendship.

Watch the music video below: