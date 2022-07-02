Oscars: Funke Akindele Bello, Daniel K Daniel & Blessing Egbe are Now Members of The Academy

Connect with us

1 hour ago

 on

L-R: Funke Akindele, Daniel K Daniel, and Blessing Egbe

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Daniel K Daniel and Blessing Egbe have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The trio are part of the 397 new members for 2022. While Funke and Daniel were invited to join the Actors branch of The Academy, Blessing was invited to the Directors branch.

“Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity,” The Academy said, adding that “this year’s class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.”

Last year, Ramsey NouahMo Abudu and Andrew Dosunmu were among the 395 people invited to join the Academy.

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso, and Cynthia Erivo became members in 2020. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Femi Odugbemi, and Simon Onwurah joined in 2018.

See the full list of the 2022 invitees here.

