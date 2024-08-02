Connect with us

Nollywood

Ijeoma Grace Agu, Ali Nuhu & Blessing Egbe Join Nigerian Selection Committee for the 97th Academy Awards

Nollywood

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee has expanded its ranks for the 97th Academy Awards. New voting members include actress Ijeoma Grace Agu, Nigerian Film Corporation Managing Director Ali Nuhu, producer/director Blessing Egbe, Filmhouse Cinemas Co-Founder/Group CEO Kene Okwuosa, and journalist/author/film critic Victor Akande. The committee, now comprised of 16 members, will select Nigeria’s entry for the International Feature Film category.

Led by actress/filmmaker Stephanie Linus, the committee includes returning members such as Victor Okhai, President, of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN); actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President, Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner, Yibo Koko; writer/director, Izu Ojukwu; film producer, Emem Isong; director, Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director, Jude Idada; director, John Njamah; and actress/polyglot, Meg Otanwa.

“The inclusion of new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria,” said Stephanie. “The team is tasked with collecting, screening and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.”

The 97th Oscars ceremony, which will be held on 2 March 2025, will air live to over 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

