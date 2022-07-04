“Glamour Girls” stars Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja Serving Beauty Looks on ThisDay Style’s Latest Cover!

Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segilola Ogidan, Toke Makinwa, and Joselyn Dumas, stars of the newly released PlayNetwork Studios “Glamour Girls” remake, cover the latest issue of ThisDay Style Magazine.

Their striking beauty looks on the cover done by Beauty and the Beholder is surely giving.

Nse Ikpe-Etim on the most challenging part about bringing the script to life?

Every project has challenges because every new role comes with a new character one has to embody, and that is where challenges lie for me as an actress. Playing “Donna” was exceptionally challenging because “Glamour Girls” is a title that comes with nostalgia and big shoes to fill. Anyhoo, this is Glamour Girls in these times, and it is very humbling that I got to play “Mama Bear” Donna…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@thisdaystyle)

Sharon Ooja on the message in the film “Glamour Girls” connects with current events and what it seeks to address

Glamour girls addresses the fast life and the consequences that come with it. It addresses the fact that all that glitters isn’t gold and how hard work pays… a lot of people want things fast without working hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@thisdaystyle)

Segilola Ogidan on what she hates most about her character

I don’t hate her per se. She’s beautifully flawed, which is not necessarily her fault but due to her upbringing and the lack of love and attention shown to her by her parents and siblings. That said, I dislike some of her character flaws, particularly her lack of control over her life because she’s constantly drugged up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@thisdaystyle)

Joselyn Dumas on what she loves about the character she played

Jemma’s heart. As I say, she’s the truth and the spice. She’s good to a fault; when she loves, she loves to bits. You see her strip off all sorts of emotions. We see her vulnerable moments, highs, lows and everything in between and through it all, staying strong amid her adversaries.*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@thisdaystyle)

Toke Makinwa on how it feels to be part of the project

I feel so honoured and extremely blessed to have been a part of such an epic movie. As we all know, Glamour girls is one of the movies that shaped Nollywood in the 90s. You can’t think of old Nollywood movies without mentioning Glamour girls because it was sensational. The remake in these present times will be even more sensational, and I get to play one of the lead characters too. I can’t wait for the world to watch this amazing project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@thisdaystyle)

In this issue to speak on what it means to be part of the remake of an iconic movie, how they tried to bring their characters to life and much more.

Read the full feature here.

Credits

Interview: @AzukaOgujiuba

Styling: @Dahmola

Photography: @Oluwatobbie

Hair: @QueenMaryshair

Make-up: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

