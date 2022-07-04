Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Victony… Here are the Names on Burna Boy’s Next Album “Love, Damini”

Off the heels of the mammoth success of the break-up song “Last Last”, Burna Boy has shared the tracklist and album cover for his sixth album, “Love, Damini“.

The album, which will be available globally on July 8, 2022, boasts of 19 tracks, with features from fellow Grammy-winning artists Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Latin Grammy winner J. Balvin; Victony; Popcaan; J. Hus; Blxst; and Kehlani.

Check it out!