Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Victony… Here are the Names on Burna Boy's Next Album "Love, Damini"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Off the heels of the mammoth success of the break-up song “Last Last”, Burna Boy has shared the tracklist and album cover for his sixth album, “Love, Damini“.

The album, which will be available globally on July 8, 2022, boasts of 19 tracks, with features from fellow Grammy-winning artists Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Latin Grammy winner J. Balvin; Victony; Popcaan; J. Hus; Blxst; and Kehlani.

Check it out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

Tangerine Africa

