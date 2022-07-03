This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic shows the Kind Of Sisterly Love We Can all Relate to

You know how you’d rather jump into hot oil than tell your siblings you love them, but would go to the sun and back for them when it matters most? Yeah. This video of Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic is a perfect description of that kind of love.

Posted by veteran filmmaker Mildred Okwo on Twitter, the video shows Kate gisting away with Joke Silva as Rita focused on her phone. Then Kate noticed Rita needed air and proceeded to fan her. Sweet!

As Rita jiggled with excitement and appreciation, Kate gave her the look. Let’s call it “frown of love.”

Watch