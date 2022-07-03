Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic shows the Kind Of Sisterly Love We Can all Relate to

Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey says her Parents are couple goals: "This is what I want one day"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Obi Maduegbuna Talks Working With Dr SID & His Character Demi in "The Order Of Things"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Darey Graces the Cover of this Week's Edition of the The Will Downtown

Music Scoop

How the Stars Showed Up for #BETAwards 2022

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

5 Times Davido's Big Heart Came Through For Nigerians

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Scoop Sweet Spot

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade's Daughter Turned Six & They Couldn't Be More Proud

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Chioma Ikokwu & Iyabo Ojo Fill Us In on What We Missed in the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Season Finale

Nollywood Scoop

The Stars Arrived Abuja in Style for the Premiere of Glamour Girls

Scoop

This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic shows the Kind Of Sisterly Love We Can all Relate to

Published

6 hours ago

 on

You know how you’d rather jump into hot oil than tell your siblings you love them, but would go to the sun and back for them when it matters most? Yeah. This video of Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic is a perfect description of that kind of love.

Posted by veteran filmmaker Mildred Okwo on Twitter, the video shows Kate gisting away with Joke Silva as Rita focused on her phone. Then Kate noticed Rita needed air and proceeded to fan her. Sweet!

As Rita jiggled with excitement and appreciation, Kate gave her the look. Let’s call it “frown of love.”

Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kunle Adeyanju biked from #LondonToLagos to Stamp Out Polio; Now he Wants to Share What he Learned

This Kenyan Poet turned Personal Tragedy into a Conversation about Toxic masculinity

Dennis Isong: Smart Moves you Can Make as a Newbie in the Real Estate Business

Nikki May, Author of “Wahala” Talks to Us About Her Debut Novel, its BBC Adaptation & Her Book Tour

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?
css.php