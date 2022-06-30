BN Sweet Spot: Mariam & Nova-Pearl Timmer’s Red Edit Cover photos are Just too Adorable

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Mariam Adeyemi-Timmer and Nova-Pearl Timmer are the stunning mother-daughter duo cover stars of Red Edit Magazine‘s June issue.

The PR expert and Real Housewives of Lagos star discuss working on her hit reality tv show, building her brand and more while going in-depth on the importance of sisterhood, friendship and family in today’s world.

Here’s what the magazine had to say about the issue:

We delve into beauty, food, and fashion tips. Another high point in this issue is the RedEdit talent- showcase where we speak to fast rising artist – Molade on her latest song “Adulthood Anthem”.

Telling African success stories through our channel is the bedrock upon which our magazine was established. We also let our readers in on some real life relationship matters via ‘Dear Amah‘. With every page turned, you will find an exciting variety of writing and photography courtesy of an amazing team.

See photos from the shoot:

Read the full interview on www.rededitmagazine.com.

Credits

Photography: @sniper.ajix
Videography: @thewolei
Styling: @mrmake_it@styledbymakeit
Assistant Stylist: @tofaksmith
Outfits: @weizdhurmfranklyn | @imani_kidsfashion@mrmake_it
Hair & Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane  

