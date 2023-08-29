Guess the Latest Additions to “Real Housewives of Lagos” Cast!

The “Real Housewives of Lagos” is set to return for its highly anticipated second season.

Season one of the show had already proven to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu, and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer showcasing their opulent lifestyles and unfiltered conflicts. Now, as the countdown begins for the second season, the stage is set for a new wave of excitement.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the latest post on Showmax’s official Instagram page suggests Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey will be the latest additions to the glamorous ensemble. Tania, a fashion-forward entrepreneur, is the founder of Ziva Lagos. Faith, on the other hand, is a model, actress, and serial entrepreneur. With their arrival, viewers can expect a fresh injection of rivalry, friendship, and, of course, the kind of drama that only “The Real Housewives” can deliver.