#BBNaijaAllStars: See How Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stylishly Rocked This Ugo Monye Original

Apparently, Big Brother wasn’t the only one with a twist last night, as the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up in unique style for the first Big Brother Naija All Stars Eviction Show without a jury. He rocked a pair of custom Adire print pants with a loose-fitting polished tasselled top and an interesting cap from Nigerian clothing brand — Ugo Monye.

Ebuka styled the look with black boots, beads from Lush Jewels, fancy bracelets and dark sunnies. Swipe to see:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oladayo The Great (@theoladayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oladayo The Great (@theoladayo)

Credits

Muse: @ebuka
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Beads: @lush_jewels
Shots: @theoladayo

