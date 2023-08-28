Movies & TV
#BBNaijaAllStars: See How Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stylishly Rocked This Ugo Monye Original
Apparently, Big Brother wasn’t the only one with a twist last night, as the show’s host — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up in unique style for the first Big Brother Naija All Stars Eviction Show without a jury. He rocked a pair of custom Adire print pants with a loose-fitting polished tasselled top and an interesting cap from Nigerian clothing brand — Ugo Monye.
Ebuka styled the look with black boots, beads from Lush Jewels, fancy bracelets and dark sunnies. Swipe to see:
Credits
Muse: @ebuka
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Beads: @lush_jewels
Shots: @theoladayo