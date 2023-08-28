BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

After Sunday night’s dramatic live eviction show, Doyin emerged as the head of house for the sixth week in the Monday night show.

Doyin picked Kim Oprah, Cross, Neoenergy, and Mercy as her BFFs. There is no “Pardon Me, Please” this week. The housemates nominate three housemates, including one of the new housemates, for possible eviction on Sunday. In the latest Black Envelope challenge, Prince’s card asked him to pick a housemate other than himself for immunity, and he picked Alex. Alex is safe from possible eviction this week.

Adekunle, Ike, Seyi, Pere, and Angel are the housemates who are up for possible eviction this week.

At least one of them will leave the house on Sunday.

See highlights below:

Congratulations to this week’s Head of House: Doyin! She has picked Kim, Cross, Neo and Mercy as her BFFs.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/W8iMn8nrme — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 28, 2023

Nominations have started! There is no Pardon Me Please this week. Instead, the housemates are nominating 3 housemates, including one of the new housemates, for possible eviction on Sunday.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 28, 2023

Cross has nominated Lucy, Ilebaye and Adekunle for possible eviction this week. Mercy Eke nominated Pere, Adekunle and Lucy Neo nominated Kim Oprah, Whitemoney and Ike Whitemoney nominated Ike, Adekunle and Lucy Cee C nominated Seyi, Adekunle and Prince #BBNaija… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 28, 2023

Black Envelope Challenge: Prince’s card read, “Immunity for one housemate, you can pick one housemate except yourself,” and he picked Alex. This means Alex is safe from possible eviction this week. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 28, 2023

Pere has nominated Seyi, Venita and Omashola for possible eviction this week. Alex nominated Pere, Omashola and Adekunle Adekunle nominated Angel, Whitemoney and Prinve As a guest, Kim Oprah is not allowed to nominate but if she could, she’d have nominated Adekunle and Neo… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 28, 2023