#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

After Sunday night’s dramatic live eviction show, Doyin emerged as the head of house for the sixth week in the Monday night show.

Doyin picked Kim Oprah, Cross, Neoenergy, and Mercy as her BFFs. There is no “Pardon Me, Please” this week. The housemates nominate three housemates, including one of the new housemates, for possible eviction on Sunday. In the latest Black Envelope challenge, Prince’s card asked him to pick a housemate other than himself for immunity, and he picked Alex. Alex is safe from possible eviction this week.

Adekunle, Ike, Seyi, Pere, and Angel are the housemates who are up for possible eviction this week.

At least one of them will leave the house on Sunday.

See highlights below:

