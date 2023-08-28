Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex 'Unusual'

Published

9 hours ago

 on

From the first moment she stepped into Big Brother‘s house until now, Asogwa Alexandra A. fondly known as Alex Unusual has continued to serve some of the most remarkable fashion highlights of this All Stars season.

Last night, she debuted the Mikado Satin jacket from one of Africa’s leading clothing brands — ATAFO, featuring hand-applied Swarovski crystal embellishments with a fringed bob, bling bag, rings, and strappy heels. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Check out the crystals in motion in the video below, hit the ▶ button to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

3 Sundays ago, Alex had also caught our eye in a luxe black agbada with a hand-beaded neckline and tassel sleeves from the same brand ATAFO. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Credits

Muse: @alex_unusual
Outfit: @atafo__
Stylist: @medlinboss
Makeup: @chaysglam
Hair: @pricelesshairs, @patricksbeautyzone
Photography: @photokulture
Videography: @theoyagha

