#BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex ‘Unusual’
From the first moment she stepped into Big Brother‘s house until now, Asogwa Alexandra A. fondly known as Alex Unusual has continued to serve some of the most remarkable fashion highlights of this All Stars season.
Last night, she debuted the Mikado Satin jacket from one of Africa’s leading clothing brands — ATAFO, featuring hand-applied Swarovski crystal embellishments with a fringed bob, bling bag, rings, and strappy heels. See below:
Check out the crystals in motion in the video below, hit the ▶ button to watch:
3 Sundays ago, Alex had also caught our eye in a luxe black agbada with a hand-beaded neckline and tassel sleeves from the same brand — ATAFO. See below:
Credits
Muse: @alex_unusual
Outfit: @atafo__
Stylist: @medlinboss
Makeup: @chaysglam
Hair: @pricelesshairs, @patricksbeautyzone
Photography: @photokulture
Videography: @theoyagha