BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex ‘Unusual’

From the first moment she stepped into Big Brother‘s house until now, Asogwa Alexandra A. fondly known as Alex Unusual has continued to serve some of the most remarkable fashion highlights of this All Stars season.

Last night, she debuted the Mikado Satin jacket from one of Africa’s leading clothing brands — ATAFO, featuring hand-applied Swarovski crystal embellishments with a fringed bob, bling bag, rings, and strappy heels. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Check out the crystals in motion in the video below, hit the ▶ button to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

3 Sundays ago, Alex had also caught our eye in a luxe black agbada with a hand-beaded neckline and tassel sleeves from the same brand — ATAFO. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Credits

Muse: @alex_unusual

Outfit: @atafo__

Stylist: @medlinboss

Makeup: @chaysglam

Hair: @pricelesshairs, @patricksbeautyzone

Photography: @photokulture

Videography: @theoyagha

