The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

A Dream Fulfilled: TEDxBauchi comes to Life

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Exclusive moments from Dabota cosmetics at the CURVChella Shopping Expo in Houston, Texas

Lord's Dry Gin Brought the Elegant touch to Trace Live with Chike | Get the Scoop

Towards the advancement of Women, Adebola Williams hosted Notable Dignitaries to the African Power Girls Brunch

Step into the World of Fuji music in the Heart of London: FUJI: A Opera London Pop Up 2023 | August 18th - 28th

Pepsi and LASEPA Collaborate on 'Trash for Cash' Initiative | See Event Highlights!

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | November 15 & 16

Bole Fest 2023: Here’s How Malta Guinness Brought Good Vibes to This Event

On August 18, 2023, EbonyLife Place hosted a special screening of “The Boy Who Never Falls,” a captivating autobiography directed and written by Ifan Ifeanyi Michael. The event transported everyone back to the groovy 70s, with retro fashion, lively colours, and a nostalgic vibe that perfectly matched the film’s era.

The guest list was packed with stars from the movie’s cast and other entertainment elites. Famous faces like Dr. Sid, Yomi Makun, Liquorose, Scarlet Gomez, Nicole Nkiru Asinugo, Layole Oyatogun, Saga, Bella Okagbue, Sheggz, Tayo Faniran, Abiri Khloe, Buchi Franklin, Mimi Yina, Sandra Chukwudozie, Boma Akpore, and many more added glitz to the occasion.

Set against the cool backdrop of the 1970s, “The Boy Who Never Falls” tells the tale of a young boy breaking free from his upbringing and venturing into a bustling city. The movie explores timeless themes like finding oneself, staying strong in tough times, and chasing after dreams. Leading the cast is Kevin Ekeng, with Sapphire Ekeng, Chuks Joseph, Brutus Richard, Treasure Chikwendu, Fadesaye Olateru-Olagbegi, and Sanmi Edehi Egbadon joining in.

“We wanted to create an immersive experience for our guests, allowing them to step into the world of the film before they even watched it,” said Ifan Michael, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the project. “The 70s was a time of transformation and cultural revolution, and we aimed to capture that essence not only in the film but also in the event itself.”

The night was a blast, and the film’s essence truly came alive, leaving everyone inspired by its story and the vibes of the 70s.

See photos:

Photo Credit: Deji Oluokun

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

