Carolyna Hutchings Gets Real About Love, Family & Entrepreneurship on Episode 4 (S4) of “Mercy’s Menu”

On this episode of “Mercy’s Menu,” host Mercy Johnson Okojie invites reality star and philanthropist Carolyna Hutchings to her kitchen.

As they whip up a delicious meal of Jolofada, Carloyna the person who motivates her drive and success, both in business and life. No topic is off-limits, with open discussions on family, love, marriage, children, entrepreneurship and women empowerment.

As they ate, Carolyna further spilt the beans on why she left “The Real Housewives of Lagos” reality show and her personality.

Watch: