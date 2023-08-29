Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

Events Movies Movies & TV

The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix debuts Official Trailer for Editi Effiong’s Upcoming Thriller “The Black Book”

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller "Everything Scatter"

Movies Movies & TV

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Movies Movies & TV

Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Movies

Lupita Nyong’o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his passing.

Boseman and Nyong’o starred together in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which won them the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, from colon cancer. His death stunned the world because the actor never discussed his diagnosis publicly.

Lupita posted a black-and-white photo of Chadwick Boseman and wrote, “Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman‘s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again. This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here, Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy. Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Core Purpose of Life is Loving and Being Loved

Your Mini Guide to Help You Let Go of Stereotypes

Olufunke Olumide: How to Sustain a Family-Owned Business Through Generations

Mfonobong Inyang: Remembering Chadwick Boseman & Reminiscing on Leadership Lessons from The Black Panther

Get to Know More About Fu’ad Lawal & How He’s Digitising Old Newspapers in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php