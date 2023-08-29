Lupita Nyong’o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing



Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his passing.

Boseman and Nyong’o starred together in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which won them the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, from colon cancer. His death stunned the world because the actor never discussed his diagnosis publicly.

Lupita posted a black-and-white photo of Chadwick Boseman and wrote, “Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman‘s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again. This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here, Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy. Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

See the post below: