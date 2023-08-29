Saturday is the First Nigeria Cinema Day— Here’s How to Watch a Movie for Just ₦‎1000!

If you’re just now learning about Nigeria Cinema Day, don’t worry—you’re not too late to the party. This year marks the debut of this occurrence in Nigeria.

On Saturday, September 2nd, the first Nigeria Cinema Day will be rocking more than 15 cinema houses nationwide. You can score movie tickets for just ₦1000! Yep, you heard it right. Your favourite places like Filmhouse, Genesis, and Sky Cinema chains are all in on the action.

You can simply purchase tickets online or in person at your selected cinema. With prices this cool, you might want to secure your spot before the seats are all sold out. It’s also your golden ticket to catch the latest blockbuster releases hitting the big screen.

In a statement, the Cinema Exhibitor’s Association of Nigeria said, “Nigerian cinemas join cinemas in the UK and USA to announce “The Nigeria Cinema Day,” which takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023. This is a global day that aims to reward cinemagoers and bring back old customers with discounted ticket prices.”

“The Cinema Exhibitor’s Association of Nigeria welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted tickets of N1000 to kick-off the first Nigeria Cinema Day on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the statement continued.

What movie(s) will you be seeing?