Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Saturday is the First Nigeria Cinema Day— Here's How to Watch a Movie for Just ₦‎1000!

Movies Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing

Movies & TV Scoop

Guess the Latest Additions to "Real Housewives of Lagos" Cast!

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: See How Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stylishly Rocked This Ugo Monye Original

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex 'Unusual'

Events Movies Movies & TV

The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

Movies & TV

Saturday is the First Nigeria Cinema Day— Here’s How to Watch a Movie for Just ₦‎1000!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you’re just now learning about Nigeria Cinema Day, don’t worry—you’re not too late to the party. This year marks the debut of this occurrence in Nigeria.

On Saturday, September 2nd, the first Nigeria Cinema Day will be rocking more than 15 cinema houses nationwide. You can score movie tickets for just ₦1000! Yep, you heard it right. Your favourite places like Filmhouse, Genesis, and Sky Cinema chains are all in on the action.

You can simply purchase tickets online or in person at your selected cinema. With prices this cool, you might want to secure your spot before the seats are all sold out. It’s also your golden ticket to catch the latest blockbuster releases hitting the big screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CEAN (@ceanigeria)

In a statement, the Cinema Exhibitor’s Association of Nigeria said, “Nigerian cinemas join cinemas in the UK and USA to announce “The Nigeria Cinema Day,” which takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023. This is a global day that aims to reward cinemagoers and bring back old customers with discounted ticket prices.”

“The Cinema Exhibitor’s Association of Nigeria welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted tickets of N1000 to kick-off the first Nigeria Cinema Day on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the statement continued.

What movie(s) will you be seeing?

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Dami

    August 29, 2023 at 7:13 pm

    This is nice but Cinemas will be sooo packed!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Recruiters Are Saying About Writing Job Cover Letters and CVs With AI

Comet Nwosu: The Core Purpose of Life is Loving and Being Loved

Your Mini Guide to Help You Let Go of Stereotypes

Olufunke Olumide: How to Sustain a Family-Owned Business Through Generations

Mfonobong Inyang: Remembering Chadwick Boseman & Reminiscing on Leadership Lessons from The Black Panther
css.php