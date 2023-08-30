Connect with us

ID Cabasa Opens Up About Marriage, Music & Relationship with 9ice on #WithChude

Real Warri Pikin Details Her Emotional Weight Loss Journey in New Vlog | Watch Episode 1

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Delicious Efo Riro Recipe | Watch

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings - Iyanya Tells It All on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Slay The Cargo Trend With These Lovely Inspos From Temi Oladipupo | WATCH

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

ID Cabasa Opens Up About Marriage, Music & Relationship with 9ice on #WithChude

3 hours ago

Chude Jideonwo sits down with veteran Nigerian record producer ID Cabasa on this episode of #WithChude.

ID Cabasa shares interesting stories from his era, which produced hits from Lord of Ajasa to Olamide and 9ice. He also speaks about his reluctance for publicity due to religion, his hiatus, how he helped 9ice make the move from producer to musician, 9ice’s relationship with Toni Payne, and rapper Ruggedman, and what he thinks about 9ice today.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview. You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

