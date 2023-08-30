ID Cabasa Opens Up About Marriage, Music & Relationship with 9ice on #WithChude

Chude Jideonwo sits down with veteran Nigerian record producer ID Cabasa on this episode of #WithChude.

ID Cabasa shares interesting stories from his era, which produced hits from Lord of Ajasa to Olamide and 9ice. He also speaks about his reluctance for publicity due to religion, his hiatus, how he helped 9ice make the move from producer to musician, 9ice’s relationship with Toni Payne, and rapper Ruggedman, and what he thinks about 9ice today.

Watch:

