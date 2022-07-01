Our Luxe #BellaStylistas will Love 1964’s “Soft Life” Collection!

Clothing line 1964 has launched its Spring/Summer 2022 collection tagged ‘Soft Life’ channelling its signature minimalist essence. These garments were made with a woman who prioritizes self-care and self-love in mind. A woman who gives herself her flowers and prioritizes enjoyment regardless of what life throws at her, – she dresses to remind her of this every day.

According to the brand,

Every piece is made with breathable fabrics such as light weight cotton and linen. The collection features simple silhouettes sure to sit comfortably on every female frame, no matter her size. The girls can expect to see lush two piece short sets; sets as they swoon at the calming looks. The collection also features the Solace jumpsuit, finished with an asymmetric wavy detail at the back of the garment& bodice, with a daring plunge neckline. The best selling Yang set is back in more graceful striped prints, paired with easy breezy trousers. This collection’s Yang set print is inspired by beach waves, embodying the calm and serene aura you feel when you wear her.

See the collection below:

Credit

Brand: @1964.brand | www.the1964brand.com