Our Luxe #BellaStylistas will Love 1964's "Soft Life" Collection!

Mariam & Nova-Pearl Timmer's Red Edit Cover photos are Just too Adorable

The Style Stars are Gorgeous in Green this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 197

Chioma Good Hair's Glamorous Birthday Photo Spread is Worth Your Attention

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy's Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

Sista by Eyoro brings an Afrocentric Summer Collection to this Year’s Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival

Let's Discuss Tems' Winning Look to the 2022 BET Awards

Ayanda Thabethe is the Covergirl for Bona Magazine's "Relaunch" Issue

LeToya Luckett's Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Clothing line 1964 has launched its Spring/Summer 2022 collection tagged ‘Soft Life’ channelling its signature minimalist essence. These garments were made with a woman who prioritizes self-care and self-love in mind. A woman who gives herself her flowers and prioritizes enjoyment regardless of what life throws at her, – she dresses to remind her of this every day.

The 1964 brand is a fashion and lifestyle brand that promotes self-care through clothing for the modern woman. Its core message and mission are to build a community of women who want to create a better everyday life, teach women the value of self-care and promote sustainable earth.

According to the brand,

Every piece is made with breathable fabrics such as light weight cotton and linen. The collection features simple silhouettes sure to sit comfortably on every female frame, no matter her size. The girls can expect to see lush two piece short sets; sets as they swoon at the calming looks. The collection also features the Solace jumpsuit, finished with an asymmetric wavy detail at the back of the garment& bodice, with a daring plunge neckline. The best selling Yang set is back in more graceful striped prints, paired with easy breezy trousers. This collection’s Yang set print is inspired by beach waves, embodying the calm and serene aura you feel when you wear her.

See the collection below:

Brand: @1964.brand | www.the1964brand.com

